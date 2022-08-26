I’d like to state at the onset I identify as a 61-year-old white male, a proud baby boomer, father and husband.
I realize those of my ilk are known to be proud, stubborn and a bit hard of hearing. (Yes, I did enjoy my music loud in the late 1970s and 80s. Honestly, how can you NOT crank up the Steve Miller Band’s “Threshold” and the following “Jet Airliner” until you can feel the music?)
I’ve tried my best to find my own way since becoming an adult. There’s an entire thing in our society about how men should be independent.
As a man of my age, I have enjoyed many privileges. One of these was being the son of the best auto mechanic in town. My late father Arved, (a.k.a “The Chief”) worked at Manning Motors after he left the Army at the end of World War II. He stayed at the job until the day before he had open heart surgery.
The Chief developed a reputation in the community as a specialist with General Motors’ turbo hydramatic automatic transmission. He did extensive studying in the evening on advances in technology. He was a proud “Doctor of Motors.”
Even though he had a key and permission to use the shop and tools after hours, the LAST thing he wanted to do was to work on his own or his six children’s cars. But he wanted his family to be safe and his peace of mind involved making sure he knew the cars were mechanically sound.
The Chief was also a perfectionist (something I have learned doesn’t “skip” a generation), so he was less than willing to teach his children how to perform their own maintenance. I learned very little, other than how to hold the trouble light (and I didn’t do that very well).
As an adult, I changed the oil in my cars for 20 years. I installed spark plugs, changed gas and air filters. I stopped doing this as cars became complicated and it became difficult to dispose of used motor oil. It became easier to find a mechanic I could trust.
Last week I found myself stranded with a car that wouldn’t start. I was fortunate my future son in law lived nearby and came to help. Corroded battery terminals were the culprit and a jump start got us back on the road.
I had some time while I waited for help to arrive, so I purchased a new car battery and some wrenches. I felt myself becoming the Chief as the adrenaline kicked in, devising plans to get home. After the car was running, I kept the battery and wrenches just in case.
The car didn’t start the next day. After watching a YouTube video, I cleaned the terminals and put a battery charger on. The car didn’t start the next morning.
After removing the battery, I discovered the replacement battery terminals were on the other side. I asked the Chief for some help as a worked to get the cables to fit. I asked for help when I turned the key as well.
The car started on the first try.
I’d like to believe the Chief was with me, holding a spectral trouble light. Even if he wasn’t actually there, he was inside me.
