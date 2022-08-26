I’d like to state at the onset I identify as a 61-year-old white male, a proud baby boomer, father and husband.

I realize those of my ilk are known to be proud, stubborn and a bit hard of hearing. (Yes, I did enjoy my music loud in the late 1970s and 80s. Honestly, how can you NOT crank up the Steve Miller Band’s “Threshold” and the following “Jet Airliner” until you can feel the music?)

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.