My dog still thinks I’m trying to kill him.
George, my nine-year-old terrier mix, has Cushing’s Disease and requires a dose of medicine daily. I wrote about the struggles getting him to take the medicine in an earlier column.
The good news is he’s taking the medicine. The bad news? He thinks I’m trying to kill him.
After my last column, I received several emails from readers with lots of suggestions on how to fool George into taking his medicine. From pill pockets to baking a doggie “brownie” with beef liver and cornbread to bacon for or peanut butter, readers did their best to offer commiseration and suggestions. I appreciate all of the suggestions.
I never cease to be amazed at how much our common love of animals unites us as human beings. We can disagree on politics, religion and sports teams, but put a dog or cat in the mix and we forget all differences.
I need to add that to the list of things we learn from companion animals. Another thing to thank God for when I get to see him.
One of my favorite suggestions came from Rod Riplinger. He wrote: “I found a recipe for a dog ‘cookie’ made with beef liver. I believe it had Jiffy corn meal muffin mix plus garlic. My Dad would mix 1 lb of liver with the rest of the ingredients in a blender (yuck!) and then bake in a 9x9 pan. Cut into serving squares they looked like the grossest brownie you could possibly imagine. Most of the time embedding the pill deep inside the brownie squares did the trick. The dog loved them. We would holler ‘PILL’ and he would come running. Once and a while a pill would drop out and he would look down at it and snap it up. Amazing.”
I haven’t had to try the recipe yet because my wife now dissolves the medicine in a small amount of water and “bastes” a dog treat with the liquid. George now eats the treat from his mommie without missing a beat. I can’t help but believe he can taste the medicine, but doesn’t seem to care.
Now, I feed George his moist food in the morning and sometimes at night as well. I used to mash the food up so there are no larger chunks, but had recently taken to cutting the food in chunks. I noticed recently George would eat a bite or two, then leave the kitchen.
If I follow him to the living room and hand feed him, he will eat nearly all of the food, carefully “feeling” the bites for the pill. When a bite is a little too big for him or he suspects a pill might be inside, he looks at me and spits the food out.
George is a smart fellow. So smart he suspects me of killing him, but apparently he isn’t smart enough to realize my wife is giving him his medicine in the dog treat. George has a long memory, and apparently I am on his “list” of people who want to kill him.
I’ve been mashing his food to bits now. He sometimes eats all of it.
Look, I’m happy he’s getting the medicine. I guess I can be the “bad guy” in this equation.
I guess.
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me by email at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com, telephone 715-268-8101 or write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI, 54001.
Thanks for reading. I’ll keep in touch. Feel free to do the same.
