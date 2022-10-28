My wife and I worked on clearing the leaves off our yard last weekend. It was nice to have the weather warm up to make the work more enjoyable.
When I think of fall, I remember the neighborhood pickup games of football I played with my brothers. My brother John was three years older and Mike was nine years older than I. When Mike was in high school, he would find any reason to have a pickup game against another neighborhood group.
I recall one Sunday when we visited my cousins, who lived on the south side of town, and Mike put together a game against a group of kids of mixed ages. I was excited when I was selected to be on his team, and not picked last.
I think I was about seven at the time, which would make Mike 16. I idolized him, and hoped that I could find a way to help our team win.
I was tried as a blocker, but didn’t have the size to keep back the older kids. I was then used as a decoy receiver, running deep every play.
I was discouraged that I wasn’t getting the ball. Mike sensed this, and told me to be patient, because I was the team’s “secret weapon.”
I liked the sound of that. So much better than being pushed to the ground by bigger kids or diving at their feet to try a chop block.
We were playing on a lot that ran east and west. Our end zone was on the east end, so receivers would have to look into the sun to see the ball, not an easy task.
Mike told me to run as fast as I could and when he yelled, I would turn around and catch the ball.
I had run a deep route so many times that I really wasn’t considered much of a threat, so I had minimal coverage.
When the ball was snapped, I ran for all I was worth. After hearing Mike’s yell, I turned around and saw the ball coming in the blinding sun and it fell right into my hands. I outran the older kid that should have been covering me and scored the touchdown.
I’m sure you have seen films when time seems to slow as an event happens, making it a bit more surreal. I experienced this with the bomb that was thrown my way.
It was glorious.
I made the team and my brothers happy. I don’t remember if we won or lost, but I do remember the catch.
As I grew up, my brothers looked out for me, as brothers should. There was always competition among us, and John and Mike both played on the high school football team. It wasn’t in the cards for me, however.
Mike encouraged me to focus on my studies and even got me to read “Profiles in Courage” by John F. Kennedy. In many ways, he helped me become the person I am today.
But, our idols often turn in to all too humans with foibles and faults.
John died at age 21 in a construction accident, Mike died in 2007 from liver failure. As we age, we sometimes grow into different people. It is good to remember who we were as children.
Especially the brief, shining moments of sheer bliss.
Always hang on to those.
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me by email at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com, telephone 715-268-8101 or write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI, 54001.
