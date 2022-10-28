My wife and I worked on clearing the leaves off our yard last weekend. It was nice to have the weather warm up to make the work more enjoyable.

When I think of fall, I remember the neighborhood pickup games of football I played with my brothers. My brother John was three years older and Mike was nine years older than I. When Mike was in high school, he would find any reason to have a pickup game against another neighborhood group.

