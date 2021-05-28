Every morning, I feel like I am in training as a poisoner.
Nothing malicious here, don’t call the folks at “Dateline,” no need to start a true crime podcast. My wife is safe and knows what’s going on.
I’m trying to outwit my dog, George.
George is a nine-year old terrier mix my wife and I adopted as a nine-week-old puppy, along with what we think is his litter mate, Gracie. They were terrified little waifs when we brought them home in January of 2012.
George has been diagnosed with Cushing’s Disease, a disorder where a tumor forms on his pituitary gland. The tumor causes an excess production of the stress hormone cortisol. George had been drinking more, putting on pounds, losing some hair and becoming sluggish. What we thought was old age was something more. A test revealed the diagnosis and we have been treating him with a prescription medication, a small capsule that he needs to take daily.
When we began treating him, I used a slice of turkey deli meat to wrap the capsule in and give it to George after he ate his breakfast. George is a greedy eater and a beggar, so getting a small piece of turkey was a wonderful treat for him. Gracie got some turkey as well, sans pill.
George is a very smart dog. He learned early on how to leap out of the pen I kept him and Gracie in, learned basic obedience quickly and I expect, if I had trained him properly, could have been a circus dog. Before his Cushing’s diagnosis, he would follow my wife on his hind legs as she took the dishes from the dinner table to the dishwasher.
So, it wasn’t a complete shock to me that he discovered I was slipping him a pill in his turkey. He would roll the meat in his mouth and subtly spit out the pill. After tasting a small amount of the medicine, I can understand why — it has a bitter taste.
The jig was up and I needed to find another way to deliver the medicine. It didn’t help that we needed to up his dose to two pills.
Whipped cream? No dice. Cheese? No thanks.
He was on to me and my loving pal, who sleeps in my arms like a baby monkey on his back, knew, KNEW, I was trying to kill him.
At least that’s how I interpreted his looks. It could have been gas, I suppose.
We tried to pop the pills down his throat with a pill popper syringe that we got for our cats years ago. It took both me and my wife to do this and it, as you can imagine, did not end well. In addition to “poisoning” George, we were now waterboarding him as well.
We tried some yogurt, dissolving the medicine in it. He ate some of it. Medicine-soaked doggy treats worked once.
In desperation, I tried hiding the capsules in his breakfast. I placed his bowl on the floor, moved back, held my breath and waited as he ate. George ate all his food, including the pills, and headed off to his bed in the living room.
Was the exhilaration I was feeling normal? Is this what a poisoner feels like?
He hasn’t wised up — yet. Stay tuned.
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me by email at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com, telephone 715-268-8101 or write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI, 54001.
Thanks for reading. I’ll keep in touch. Feel free to do the same.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.