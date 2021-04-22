It has been said words are singularly the most powerful force available to humanity. We can choose to use this force constructively with words of encouragement or destructively using words of despair. Words have energy and power with the ability to help, to heal, to hinder, to hurt, to harm, to humiliate and to humble.
This past week I have seen examples on both sides of the coin about the power of words.
I had several people take the time to reach out last week concerning my column about kid’s saying the darndest things. I appreciated the stories they shared with me and it took a little sting out from my encounter with the honest little boy at the grocery store.
Last Thursday I had an encounter that especially made an impact on me. A gentleman named Michael called me from Holmes, Pennsylvania because of a column I had recently written about pennies, which had popped up in his Google news feed. We chatted for some time and it really left a mark on me that my column had struck someone enough across the country, that it led him to pick up the phone and thank me. I think his words during our conversation left an even larger mark on myself.
I make my living with words. Words are an interesting thing. They can be a life saving tool and can also be a wound-causing weapon. This leads me to the other side of the coin concerning the power of words.
Social media has enabled people to sit behind their computers and act as a sniper behind the bushes with their words. Plain and simple-I just do not get it.
I am all for voicing opinion. I truly understand that sometimes when you feel you are not being heard, you want to shout louder (even in a figurative sense on a keyboard). I have recently seen some people voice their opinions in a very respectful way concerning the mask debate and other issues and I have recently seen some people be simply mean.
As I watched last week’s Board of Education meeting in Amery, I watched Board member Char Glenna share tear-filled words in response to comments she had read on social media and it resonated with me.
As a reporter or a member of the very unpopular media club there have been countless times people have spewed hurtful words across the screen and in anonymous letters that have hit me like a fastball.
I recently witnessed an ex-colleague be torn to shreds on social media over the controversial mask topic. He showed no opinion one way or the other. He simply reported on a school board meeting and the social media comments got so out of hand, the post was removed. After the post was removed, he was then persecuted again for the removal. If you noticed, I used the word “ex-colleague” as shortly after, he chose a different path.
I will once again say I am all for voicing opinions. I encourage you to chose the way you word your opinions wisely. The recipients are real people with real feelings.
I would like to thank three groups of people.
First, people with true concern that are passionate and brave enough to voice their opinions with respect and regard. People who believe in change and want to be a positive part of that change.
Second, people who sit in uncomfortable seats. The people who sit on Boards, Councils and volunteer positions; who cannot possibly please everyone. As much as there have been many times I have not agreed with decisions that have been made by some of these people, I know the decision making is not always easy. I also know what it feels like to have hate hurled at you so easily by people who simply do not “get it” and some whom quite simply do not want to “get it.”
Thirdly, I want to thank people who use words for good. Those who take time out of their busy lives to offer words of encouragement and appreciation. People like Michael who took the time to reach out from 1,148.2 miles away to say my words made a difference to him, which truly made a difference to me.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you, and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101
