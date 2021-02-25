This past week my husband, Josh, and I celebrated Valentine’s Day. I always say he is the best darn thing I ever lucked into.
Josh is the most quick-witted person I have ever met. A close second is our six-year-old son, Maverick. A fast comeback is just one of many qualities my patience testing, but oh so lovable little guy got from his equally patience testing, but oh so lovable father.
Sometimes I find my husband’s feisty rebound comments to be quite entertaining. It seemed as if COVID-19 and quarantining in 2020 spaced the moments I am amused by him farther and farther apart.
When we were married, our self-penned wedding vows were jotted down on the complimentary pads of paper provided in the rooms of the Jamaican resort where we had our ocean side ceremony. I have them folded up and tucked away in a secret spot at home. With Valentine’s Day coming up and our anniversary right around the corner, I recently took them out and re-read the promises we made to each other underneath the tropical sun.
The past year’s circumstances made me wonder if maybe our loving words to each other would have been different if we knew someday there would be a pandemic during which we would have much more “quality time” together. Maybe something like, “I promise to love you in sickness and health; small home renovation project and large.”
Like many people we took advantage of the time at home and decided to spruce up some things around the house. We re-did a bathroom, updated the décor in our bedroom, completely changed one of our children’s bedroom and made minor adjustments to our downstairs.
We worked hard to turn our pool area into a backyard paradise. The thing about paradise is that there is usually an afternoon storm. These storms move in fast, have moments of loud thunder, but afterwards everyone is usually cooled down some.
We certainly had a few stormy moments during the phases of our home projects. Not only did we rarely have the same vision for things, we were not always on the same timeframe or on the same page about the missions in order of importance.
I like to think that I am the brains of the operation, which means he should be the brawn-right? Sometimes my brain ran on overdrive and I came up with one “new great idea” followed by another and then another. Josh’s brawn, while strong, would sometimes give out.
While “The more the merrier” train of thought is usually quite nice, I do not think it applies to half-finished home improvements.
So, needless to say there were at times some frustrations, exasperated mumbles and of course quick-witted comebacks.
As I mentioned before, Josh and I were married on a beach in Ocho Rios, Jamaica. The country is famous for their hospitality, rum and of course their musical son, Bob Marley. One of Marley’s famous lines from his song Three Little Birds, is “Every little thing is gonna be alright.”
Whenever Josh senses I am feeling some sort of turmoil, he always looks at me and in his best Jamaican accent impersonation (which is not very good) says, “Don’t worry about a thing ‘Cause every little thing gonna be alright.” In the very least, it always makes me laugh.
I have learned whether a pandemic or a leaky faucet causes my stress, I must have faith that eventually things will be fine. Sometimes it might take awhile for everything to feel ok and while I wait, I am going to enjoy my time with the people I love and all of their comical quirks.
So, once again happy Valentin’es day to my dear husband Josh and in the words of the great Huey Lewis and the News, “I’m so happy to be stuck with you and I can see that you’re happy to be stuck with me.”
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you, and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@baldwin-bulletin.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001
or I can be reached by phone at
715-268-8101.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.