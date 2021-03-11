A little over a week ago I was shopping with my children at Dick’s Sporting Goods. Let’s just say it wasn’t the smoothest experience, but shopping with kids rarely is; right?
We needed some hockey stuff, which is located in the upper level of the store. My son Maverick takes after my husband and hardly has any of my traits. I have noticed though, he takes after me with one thing…anxiety about getting on and off escalators.
I am not sure what it is, but my heart beats like crazy when I prepare to get on those electric stairs. I work up the courage to take the first step, the ride goes by quicker than a knife fight in a phone booth and then I am trying to figure out how to jump off without falling on my face.
This probably sounds silly to all of you, but deep down doesn’t everyone have a silly fear of something?
Unfortunately my little guy inherited this fear from me. We made it onto the escalator going up, but going down was a mess.
Maverick asked his sister to hold his hand as he prepared to jump on to go down. His hand immediately slipped out of hers and he fell down on all fours. He screamed at the top of his lungs, “Help me, help me!” While screaming he also started climbing back up the stairs, which was only making his ride longer. The longer the ride, the louder he screamed, “Help me, help me!”
I stood at the bottom yelling up to him to stand up and come down off of the escalator, but he kept screaming and crawling the opposite direction. While trying to coax him down, I observed two things: First, the truly scared look in his eyes and second, the truly annoyed look in the eyes of the woman standing behind him on the escalator.
Maverick finally made it down and gripped my side and yelled at his sister for letting go of his hand. I apologized to the lady who had been standing behind him. She glared at me and continued her way through the store.
When we reached the parking lot, I worked on loading the kiddos (who were still arguing over who let go of whose hand first on the escalator) and the bags into the mini-van. Parked right next to us was the woman already perturbed with us from inside the store. She had to wait 30 seconds to climb into to her peaceful BMW while I attempted enclose my chaos into my car. She continued to look disgusted at me.
Here’s the thing-my kids were not running a muck through the store and disrupting the whole place. I had a frightened little guy who doesn’t worry about getting hurt jumping out of a tree onto the ground (thinking he can fly as a superhero) but was totally freaked out on an escalator. Was it absured? Yes. Was I embarrassed? Of course, but it is just another day of being a parent.
I embarrassed my parents at times. If my mother was still here, she could share the story of four-year-old April standing on a chair at Godfathers Pizza in Maplewood to sing to the restaurant at the top of her lungs, she was mortified.
Do I think kids need try to be on the best behavior when out and about? Sure. But let’s be real here.
To the tired Mama’s with tantrum kids at the grocery store and the frustrated fathers chasing after fast-footed littles at the mall-I see you.
I see you and offer you and smile, a wink and if possible maybe even a hand for a second. I’ve been there-heck I am still there. I know these little rugrats are the most trying and yet terrific people we are blessed with to spend our time.
I am a member of your club and I realize the glares I received in Woodbury the other week were about as useful to my situation as a screen door on a submarine. So when you see me pass you a grin, know it is because I know how you feel. Run those kids through McDonalds and enjoy the silence while they scarf down the chicken nuggets.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you, and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101
