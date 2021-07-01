My options were limited on what to do while I wasn’t working and especially when I couldn’t drive for the first four weeks.
Television became a prime option and with it came my reintroduction to game shows.
Maybe it all started with the buzz about Aaron Rodgers wanting to be the new host of Jeopardy! Thanks to Netflix, classic episodes with Alex Trebek were on and they were so much fun to watch thanks to him. When he was diagnosed with cancer and leading up to his death last November, I don’t remember one bad word being uttered about him. How often does that happen in today’s society?
Rodgers was okay according to me, but it was amazing to hear the outpouring of support he got. It would’ve been interesting to compare the results of Wisconsin residents compared to other parts of the country.
Another favorite game show for me has always been “Press Your Luck.” I remembered the game show when I was a child and loved watching the Whammy take away the contestants’ prizes and earnings. I later found out someone researched the order of all the items on the board, appeared on the show, and had a very, very good day in terms of winnings.
A reboot started within the last five years with the likable Elizabeth Banks as the host. The dollar amounts increased, the bonuses have gotten bigger (the significance of the prizes for the winner have also skyrocketed), but the entertainment value hasn’t changed from the 1980s: Do people want to press their luck to earn more winnings or do they want to walk away?
I became a fan of Black-ish while I wasn’t working and as a result, started watching “To Tell The Truth” with Anthony Anderson as host. One person has a unique skill or trait and three or four celebrities try to guess which person is telling the truth among two other random people. It’s entertaining because you’re playing along at home, but it’d be nice for the celebrities to be right more than once.
The game show which has me hooked as of now is “The Weakest Link” reboot with Jane Lynch as host. First, Lynch is eminently likable and hosted game shows before (“Hollywood Game Night”). Second, the questions that are asked has to be answered quickly since contestants are working against a clock, but, if you don’t answer them correctly, you’ll feel like an idiot (If you have a quarter, a nickel and a penny in your possession, how much money do you have?).
It’s an easy one for the viewer to feel like they can be part of the action and see if they could do better than the ones standing in the studio.
