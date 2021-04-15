Children are bright and beautiful creatures. They can be so loving and kind. Most of all they can be honest.
Last weekend I was shopping at a store, patiently waiting my turn to grab some sour cream. A mother stood contemplating the best deal on the dairy product while her son stood on the end of the cart staring me up and down. He seemed around the age of four.
It seemed as if we had been standing there forever. In reality I am sure it was a minute or two, I just happened to be in a hurry.
As the mother pulled the cart away, the little guy said as loud as can be, “You have a REALLY big belly, you must have a baby in there.”
I didn’t mistake what he said. He wasn’t wearing a mask so I could not convince myself I had incorrectly heard him.
I replied back with, “Thank you. I actually have two babies in here.”
The mother gave me a puzzled look as if she didn’t know if I was being honest or not and I smiled from behind my mask my sympathetic eyes.
The young child was being quite honest and I replied back with a lie. I didn’t know what else to do. It wasn’t like I could take the time to teach the youngster about how all people are different and beautiful in their own ways.
I wasn’t going to scream back at the kid and tell him that I don’t even have all of the body parts necessary any more for having a baby in my big ol’ tummy and announce I was just plump.
It was what it was and my little white lie seemed like the easiest way to swiftly pass through the moment.
Many of us have experienced this type of embarrassment. My grandfather has shared a story about how one time we were flying to London when I was around the age of nine. We had to switch flights in Newark, New Jersey. I made it quite clear to him that I was very confused by all of the people I saw with skin that looked different than mine.
I didn’t mean any harm by it. It was something different than I had experienced growing up in Amery in the early 1980’s. With guidance I eventually learned my own lessons about what makes people unique. The little guy in the store also did not mean any harm; he was simply stating what he knew, which was a big belly means a baby. I was not mad at him. I was actually more mad at my husband later when I shared the story of what happened and he never once suggested what a little fool the youngster had been, or that he my have been blind.
My self-esteem may have been knocked down a peg from the incident in the store, but they say laughter is the best medicine, so I would like to share a few more stories others have shared about their embarrassing little tykes. I hope you enjoy.
• My 4-year-old son felt the need to warn “old” people they will die ... he told a lady in the grocery, “Old people die ... and you don’t look so good”
• There was long receiving line at a funeral, and my child blurted out, “Hurry up! I wanna see the dead body!”
• My 2-year-old, being held by a woman who drew on her eyebrows, exclaimed “You have something on your face!” Followed by proudly wiping off one eyebrow, he said, “There I got it for ya!”
• My friend was having a hard time getting her daughter to drink water. At lunch one day the little one loudly exclaimed “Drinking makes mommy happy.”
• When I was four my mom almost got in an accident on the freeway. She slammed on the horn and screamed “@#$hole” out the window all while flipping them the bird. Fast forward a couple weeks. We are leaving my grandparents house and my mom honks the horn as to say goodbye. I proceed to roll down my window and give them the finger, yelling “@#$hole” as we drove away.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you, and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101.
