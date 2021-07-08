I was searching for a column topic until it came to me Sunday night.
Sitting amongst the hundreds of people in Woodbury waiting for fireworks to start. It came to me in one of those ‘a-ha’ moments.
Before my heart surgery, life consisted of wearing masks in most to all indoor public places even if you’re vaccinated or not.
Then, I had a monthlong period of where I don’t think I left my house unless it was to go on walks or my cardiac rehabilitation visits.
I got my driving privileges restored and seeing the fact you didn’t have to wear masks unless you’re vaccinated was an eye opener. It was a great relief, don’t get me wrong, but it felt like it was just the first step in resuming one’s life pre COVID-19
This weekend felt even more normal.
It was the first time in a long time I was congregating among large crowds outside, patiently waiting in line (with others) to get food from food stands, deciding where to sit to have the best view of the fireworks and not interfere with others’ views.
After a short, but solid fireworks show, the evening felt even more complete as hundreds of cars (including us) were forced to go out one exit upon departure.
While one might read that and think what the heck is wrong me, my point in all this, it felt good to partake in events like that once again.
One note about fireworks shows: I’ve been to plenty over my life. Some of have lasted 20 minutes (like this one), some have lasted 40 minutes, some even have patriotic music as background music. If the 20-minute show packs a punch every second and the finale was good, they don’t need to go 40 minutes.
Another event which felt like life returning back to normal: Going to the movies.
I’ve been to two already over the last month, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway and Boss Baby: Family Business. Obviously, two movies which weren’t my first choice, but with young children, you go and hope you laugh once or twice.
Some movies are better in the theater than at home. While those two are up for debate on that topic, the option to have movie theater popcorn along with your favorite snack and drink while in reclining seats tip the scales in favor of the theater. Also, after being hardly open or not being open at all these last 15 months, it feels good to support your local theater once again.
These two events made me think of more back to normal moments to look forward to:
• Having not to ask my daughters ‘Do you have your mask?’ when they are getting ready to go school this fall.
• Walking around the Mall of America without having a mask on and not having to stop to take a break every 30 seconds.
• Finally, as a Minnesota Vikings fan, hearing 65 -70,000 people voice their displeasure when a Viking makes a mistake which costs them a game.
