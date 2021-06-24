It’s exciting to be sitting back in this chair after nearly a year.
It’s even more exciting after what happened to me nearly two months ago.
At the time, I was at the Mall of America with my daughter passing the time while she was playing in a basketball tournament.
Walking around the Mall is a good form of exercise, but I found myself stopping more than normal, but I didn’t think anything of it.
We had supper in the food court toward the end of our stay and while the food was good, it didn’t agree with me one bit.
A security guard walked by during the height of my queasiness and asked if I wanted to be checked out by a paramedic. I was starting to feel better, but thought, why not?
“Your numbers are okay,” they told me, “But, you are not okay.”
I told them about the stopping throughout the Mall and some of the past pains which I passed off due to anxiety and stress.
It was strongly advised that I go get myself checked out just to make sure. Since a hospital was 10 minutes down the road, that was enough for me to say yes.
I initially thought I’d be a patient for about 4-6 hours and head back.
I was there for eight days.
Tests in the ER led to an admittance because there was concerns about my heart.
An echocardiogram showed good news for me. They weren’t done. They wanted to do an angiogram the next day.
Those results showed blockage and the need to do a triple bypass the next day.
Questions started coming. What about genetics? Both of my parents have had heart issues and both of my grandfathers have had heart attacks, I replied.
What about diet and exercise? I explained, neither one of them were where they could’ve been. About the only vegetables in my diet were when I had a salad and I was a big caffeine drinker. The only form of exercise I got was walking the dog 15-20 minutes, two to three times a week.
If you’re looking for a why this happened to you right now, they told me, those three factors are most of the why. While feeling embarrassed this type of surgery was happening to me at an early age in my life (42), I was somewhat comforted when my surgeons told me we’ve done this surgery on those in their late 20s/ early 30s.
The surgery was a success and the subsequent days afterwards in the hospital went fine. One of the few drawbacks were being waken up every two hours during the night for my vitals to be checked.
Coming home was a relief to be with my family, to sleep in my own bed and eat my own food. Strength started to come slowly as household chores such as doing the dishes or laundry never felt more satisfying. Cardiac rehabilitation helped as well getting me on the proper road to diet and exercise.
The next step came when I got my driving privileges restored after four weeks from surgery. The independence and not having to depend on others to drive me around felt so comforting.
At the six-week mark, I made the decision to give work a try. I was getting a little house crazy and I was feeling better after each day. It’s also safe to say after not working for six weeks, I missed work.
Now, I’m not getting nine miles a day according to my Fitbit, but considering what it was before the surgery, it’s progress. The amount of water I’m drinking has been 10 times more than before the surgery. I haven’t had a caffeine drink in nearly two months and don’t feel like I need one. If I can only do a better job of incorporating fruits and vegetables, but, what do they say, Rome wasn’t built in a day?
