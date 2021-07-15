I’m a fan of Minnesota professional and collegiate sports teams. Have been for as long as I can remember.
It’s due to where I grew up. You were either a fan or you were in the minority.
I’ve gotten used to 30-plus years of frustration and heartbreak. Seeing the Minnesota Twins win two World Series championships in a five-year span before I was the age of 12 was one of the greatest things in a world. There’s going to be more, I thought, after they won the 1991 World Series. In the 30-plus years since, only one American League Championship Series berth and a theme similar to this year’s team, high preseason expectations marked by disappointment once the season started.
Then there’s the Minnesota Vikings. In my life, I’ve seen no Super Bowl appearances and five appearances in the NFC Championship game with losses ranging from the heartbreaking to so discouraging I didn’t even want to watch the second half. My Vikings fandom has been passed down to my oldest daughter, who has already seen the peaks of being a fan (the Minneapolis Miracle) to the valleys (what happened the following week to them).
One thing about being a Vikings fan. It’s never dull. There’s always enough drama or what could happen next that leaves you coming back for more.
The Minnesota Wild and Minnesota Timberwolves each have made a conference finals in the last 20 years, but similar to the Twins and Vikings have fallen short of expectations over the years which have left their fans, like me, not surprised.
Growing up, being a fan of Wisconsin sports teams for me was seen as something that wasn’t too keen especially because the known football teams in the state (University of Wisconsin and the Green Bay Packers) had more success often than not against the University of Minnesota and the Vikings.
Yet, for living on this side of the Mississippi for nearly 20 years now, I’m still not a Packer fan and I don’t really care how the Badgers perform except for when they play the Gophers. I’ll still cheer for the Gophers.
When it comes to the Milwaukee Bucks and Milwaukee Brewers, my allegiances are starting to switch, at least this year. While the Timberwolves and Twins are still my two preferred teams in each respective sport, the success the Bucks and Brewers are having makes you want them to do well.
How can one not cheer for the Bucks? They broke a 47-year drought in appearing in the NBA Finals this year. How can one get disappointed about that? It’s also a small-market franchise in ‘flyover’ country which is nice to see because it’s not a team from the eastern and western coasts of this country. And their best player, Giannis Antetokounmpo, has been with the Bucks since 2013 and has shown no signs of wanting to leave.
Also, last time I looked the Brewers are in first place in their division. It’s a franchise that hasn’t had a lot of postseason success, so why not them this year?
So, go Brew Crew and Fear the Deer. Just no Go Pack Go.
