Part of the fun of my job is that I get to go around the region and do a fair amount of networking. Recently, the job called me to a nearby college town with a population four times the size of Baldwin. At the event, a couple of area business leaders were lamenting that “it’s tough in a small town like ours, everyone wants to go to the big city on the weekend.” Yup. A college town with a thriving Main Street and multiple successful business districts and a college, still struggles to keep people in town instead of “the big city.” I admit, I laughed at them, that they would consider a city with over 10,000 residents in the city proper “small.”
But their complaint is real. There is a genuine perception, especially from urban-raised folks, that there’s nothing to do out in rural America but drink. I know I promised to talk more about Brain Drain/Brain Gain, and we’ll get there someday, but for now, I want to cover a few of the things you are forgetting you can do for FREE in Baldwin on summer weekends.
Farmers Markets – we have a great one in Baldwin every Saturday of the season, usually with live music and delicious goodies for sale.
Local Concerts – Many area bars have bands playing on weekends, but you can also attend a free concert put on by the local towns and cities. Woodville’s Music in the Park event last month is one example of this, keeping an eye on our events pages and ads, and following your favorite towns and public groups on Facebook will keep you in the know.
Free Movie Screenings – Follow the local area libraries to find out when they’re playing fun summer movies where you can sit in air conditioning (or sometimes outside during an evening) and experience a big screen a group viewing.
Summer Festivals – June Bug Days, Syttende Mai, County Fairs, and barn dances are happening every week in June and July. Many of these events are chock full of free entertainment and fun.
Parks! – It’s summer! Don’t forget our great parks! We have tons of local playgrounds and city parks, plus Glen Hills county park and Eau Galle recreation area for beaches, trails, and fun. The larger parks are not usually free except on a few choice days of the year, but it makes the list as an extremely affordable option if you buy an annual pass.
If you’re looking for a good date. Don’t forget we have local mini golf, Wisconsin’s longest cave, fun shopping, dining, breweries, creameries and vineyards all within a half hour’s drive. To make a long column short, if you’re complaining there’s nothing to do in a small town, you’re not looking hard enough. That’s right. I’m being your mother and telling you, if you’re bored, go play outside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.