A post-Christmas lull is upon us.
Hunting, with a few exceptions, is on hiatus until spring turkey. Trout season is open, but I can only spend so much time cleaning ice off my guides before I get frustrated and give up. Ice fishing is about as exciting as watching the golf channel, so that’s out too.
Thus I’ve entered some strange kind of hibernation period, and have been filling my time the best way I know how — by buying a bunch of junk I don’t need on the Internet.
So far this hibernation has netted me an offensively ugly fishing hat I’ll never wear, a blaze orange binocular harness to go along with the tan binocular harness I already don’t use, and a camo puffy jacket that will replace the still more-or-less brand new duck coat I bought last year. The justification for that last purchase went something like this…
“I have a jacket for early season hunts, late season hunts, late season hunts when it’s raining, late season hunts when it’s snowing, early season hunts when it’s raining and mid season hunts when it’s raining. But what about mid-late season hunts when its chilly but not raining or late-late season hunts when it’s snowing and so cold that my late season when it’s snowing coat just isn’t enough?”
Of course the real reason for buying the coat is that I’m bored.
I use that word with some hesitation, as it was borderline blasphemous when I was growing up. We weren’t allowed to be bored. Once when I was probably nine or ten, Danny and I refused to go outside and play on a Saturday afternoon and one of us made the mistake of saying we were bored. Dad decided if we wanted to stay inside and be lazy, we damn sure weren’t going to enjoy it. He made us both sit on the couch and watch Toy Story three times in a row.
By the end of the third showing we were both begging him to let us go outside. After that, if Danny and I were ever loafing around too much on a gorgeous summer day, Dad would lean his head around the corner and say, “You guys wanna watch Toy Story?”
We’d flee the house like cockroaches from an overturned rock and entertain ourselves until the sun went down.
These days I take pride in my ability to stay almost constantly occupied. Living in a state like Wisconsin that harbors so many outdoor opportunities helps immensely, but this year in particular I find myself more uninterested in the placeholder pastimes I usually take up this time of year while I wait for the thaw. I suppose it has a lot to do with the pandemic.
The last nine months have moved like molasses, and hanging on to some sense of normalcy has become increasingly difficult since winter began to shrink our northern playground. I’m feeling a little worn out, and I doubt I’m alone in that sentiment.
The chaos around us seeps into parts of our lives that should theoretically remain unaffected. I know there’s still plenty of outdoor things to do, but damn if it doesn’t seem harder to get off the couch and go do them this winter.
That kind of laziness is idiotic and wasteful. I need to just tell myself to suck it up and get outside, but so far I’ve been unable to muster the desire.
I think maybe I should rent Toy Story. I’ll bet I’d only have to watch the first 15 minutes before I was rushing to the back door with my boots on.
C.L. Sill can be reached at thewingbeat@gmail.com
