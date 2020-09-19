“Long enough, God— you’ve ignored me long enough. I’ve looked at the back of your head long enough. Long enough I’ve carried this ton of trouble, lived with a stomach full of pain.”
Psalm 13:1-2 (The Message)
Can you believe the Psalmist is hollering at God wondering where the Lord has been? It takes a lot of gumption to tell the Lord that you feel like you are being ignored – that the Lord isn’t paying enough attention to you.
Do you ever feel like the Lord’s back is turned to you?
Where in life have you felt like God is ‘far off’ and ignoring what you are going through?
I’ve heard lots of folks ask lately ‘What in the world are you up to God?’ One looks around and there seems to be chaos in every corner of life; political upheaval, worldwide pandemic, racial tension, natural disasters, economic uncertainty, broken relationships, loneliness and isolation. ‘WHERE ARE YOU LORD?’
I love the Psalms because they are honest. Sometimes brutally honest - about life, relationship with the Lord, and all the hardships we endure from time to time. When I read the words in Psalm 13, I’m encouraged to be brutally honest with the Lord about how I am feeling.
Some days this honesty involves words of praise and thanksgiving – for the ways God has been very present and watched over me or walked with me. But other days, we need to be willing to say with all honesty, ‘God, where the heck are you?’
Does this mean the Lord isn’t actually present with us – NO. God is always there. The Lord promises ‘I will never leave you nor forsake you’ (Deut. 31:6, Heb. 13:5). But that doesn’t always mean we feel the Lord’s presence or are aware of it. There are times in life - seasons we go through - where it feels like the Lord is far off or distant.
Perhaps this is how you have felt lately. That’s okay. Be honest about it. Tell the Lord how you feel. Express the ways and places where you feel like God has been far off.
The Lord can handle our expressions of frustration and disappointment. In fact, these are exactly the kind of conversations God desires to have with us. It’s called prayer. Sharing life with our creator – whatever we are going through – is exactly the kind of relationship we are meant to have.
May your intimacy with the Lord increase even in the seasons of life when you feel like God is distant.
