While some schools across the nation have been in remote learning modules since classes restarted last fall, others were reunited face to face with students.
For the schools that re-gathered for in-person learning, it took much preparation, hours of research, checking and re-checking that all practices made the learning environment as safe as possible.
Options were given in many districts to families on whether they wanted to return to traditional schooling or participate in remote learning. Families chose what was the best fit for their situation. My children were excited to return to their school buildings and I was happy to support their excitement.
There is an old Chinese Proverb that says, “Better than a thousand days of diligent study, is one day with a great teacher.” My response to that is a loud “AMEN!”
I had some really great teachers. I hope they know who they are, as when I run into them from time to time, I have no shame in letting them know they were part of making me who I am today.
When children were suddenly switched to remote learning last spring, I would have to say I thought the situation was a hot mess, but was definitely better than giving up on instruction completely.
I would like to compare it to a few concerts I have attended. I saw Eddie Money a handful of years ago. He couldn’t remember the lyrics to “Two Tickets to Paradise” or “Shakin’.” He stumbled around a bit, but at other times his charm shined through. When he came back out for an encore performance of “Take Me Home Tonight” he killed it. I didn’t consider the concert a waste of time or money. It wasn’t what I expected, but I was still glad I went.
Five years ago I saw Billy Joel at the Target Center. My personal opinion is the Xcel Energy Center is the best environment for concerts. Target Center is subpar. The Piano Man sat at the ivory keys for the entire show. He never stood up while crooning away to “Uptown Girl” and “It’s Still Rock n’ Roll to Me”; you could tell even he knew the sound wasn’t conducive to a perfect performance. He brought the house down when he kicked back his seat at the piano and gave it all he had during an encore act of “You May Be Right, I May Be Crazy” whoa-he was just the lunatic I had been looking for.
Right now many area school districts are fully or partially moving to remote learning. School districts and families have figured out things that worked fairly well last time and things that need a bit of tweaking.
My kids have been participating in virtual learning for a week now in Amery. I am AMAZED at the difference between the previous attempt and now. Teachers are working diligently to provide our children with good education while waiting to have them back in their classrooms. The teachers have been absolute rock stars and this encore performance is everything I have hoped distance learning could be for my kids.
While I tip my hat to all of my children’s educators, I must give a standing ovation to one…
The other day I sat in on a “Zoom” meeting with my Kindergarten son Maverick, 11 of his classmates and his teacher Mr. Miller.
For those of you who have not heard of this type of meeting, it is a video gathering where you see tiny headshots of all those participating in live time. Most adults who use these video-meeting options know there is a mute button to hit for themselves when it is another person’s turn to speak. Most Kindergartners do not know this. It was a video meeting full of lively little learners who shared everything that was on their minds. Mr. Miller tried to keep some order to the meeting, but he was outmatched.
While some kiddos shared they have been going on walks, working on assignments or helping with household duties, my son shared he has spent his quarantine playing video games.
When we finished the meeting, I asked Mav how he thought it went. He replied, “It was so good to see Mr. Miller and my friends. I miss them. The video was like a real day of school.”
Mr. Miller, if you are reading this I have two things to say: First, I swear my son has done more than play video games over the past week. Second, if that video call was like a regular day of school-you my sir are the ultimate educational rock star and I am awarding you the Grammy.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@baldwin-bulletin. com, write me at P.O. Box 76, Baldwin WI. 54002 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.