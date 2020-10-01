We are well within the depths of autumn which means camera shutters are clicking, capturing everybody in the midst of nature’s bountiful colors and beauty. Families stand together in front of sun kissed leaves and Seniors in high school pose nestled in the colored fallen leaves of Maple and Dogwood trees.
If you take a look at a fall photo shoot, both the people and the autumn leaves show us how quickly change can happen.
I guess in more ways than one, I have always been a storyteller, whether in written form or photo form. I can’t even begin to count the number of family pictures I have taken for people over the years. Between the years I worked as a District Manager for Olan Mills Portrait Studios, the time I owned my own business and the occasions I pause my writing and dust off the old lens to capture the smiles of family and friends, I have seen a lot of changes from year to year in the faces on the other side of the lens.
Like soaking in every last minute of the fall warmth and picturesque landscapes, we must remember to cherish the time we have with the loved ones sitting beside us in the photos because life is always changing.
They say a picture is worth a thousand words. If my family photo could talk, the thousand words would include phrases such as: “Mooooom, I can’t find my shirt.” “Why does she have to stand so close to me?” “Why can’t the dog be in this pose?” “Can we do a funny face picture?” and “How long is this going to take?”
During the photo shoot, my four kids can never just easily cooperate, look at the camera and smile. It is much more important for them to look over at one of their siblings to make sure they are following instructions.
My husband moans and groans, acting like he just wants to get this over with, but if that were truly the case he wouldn’t add to the chaos. Usually he is the one making faces, looking away, and laughing. I am usually quite stressed before the session even starts and I sometimes wonder Josh has his own little hidden camera with a zoom lens focused in on my last nerve, so he can press it.
I am not innocent in all of the debauchery. I usually ask to look at the photo preview immediately where I then complain about the color scheme, somebody’s hair, or my weight. Guess what? No matter how nice that photo looks, I’ll pick it apart.
It is a mess when we have those darn pictures taken, but we are not unique. Nine times out of 10, it is a mess when I photograph any family. Here’s the thing-it is a beautiful mess.
Someday Josh and I will look back at these keepsakes and wonder where the years went. Like those September trees, our family is transforming. Our oldest will head to college in a few short years. We will have to schedule these photos sessions in between times that our other children want to hang out with friends and practice sports.
Reminiscing at old photos can show you how different a picture can look from year to year. People age and styles morph into something different. Tiny changes take place all through a year and you might not even notice as they take place.
Looking back can be bitter sweet. I have especially discovered this after losing loved ones over the past couple of years. I am so thankful we have always taken the time to take those snapshots each fall because we take photos as a return ticket to a moment otherwise gone. Sometimes, that return ticket takes my heart on a much, much needed trip.
Life in general is like looking back at those old photos. Sometimes it’s painful, sometimes it’s beautiful and many times it is a little of both. You really shouldn’t wait for those brightly colored leaves each autumn, snap those photos all year long.
Life changes so quickly, soak it in. Whether it is during a photo shoot or while spending time with loved ones…don’t blink.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you, and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
