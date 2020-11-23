Eating out

Why do sandwiches taste so much better when they’re wrapped in wax paper?
I spend a little too much time deciding what I’ll bring with me to eat when I hunt. Snacks stuffed in packs or pockets serve the dual purpose of quelling hunger and boredom. A slow afternoon in the duck blind or on a trout stream is made infinitely more bearable by the constant presence of cookies, crackers, sandwiches, jerky, cinnamon rolls, doughnuts, bear claws, danishes, bananas and bacon — or some combination of the above. Over packing is not possible when it comes to food, and certain snacks are best suited to certain outdoor ventures.
Jerky is an all around favorite, although a slight cliché. When a non-hunter thinks about what a hunter eats, they think about jerky, but they’re not wrong. Humans were wandering around the woods with a pocket full of dried meat long before Robin Hood was poaching the king’s deer.
Most modern store-bought varieties are absolute garbage, but so are most attempts at homemade jerky. For the local crowd, the best jerky known to man can be found at the Red Barn Country Store on Highway 63, just before the big right turn that leads to Martell. I don’t even remember the brand name, although I do know it’s locally produced. It comes in a plain, vacuum-sealed bag with a white and red label. I never fish the Rush River without it, preferably paired with a very cold can of pop. Coke if possible, although Dr. Pepper will stand in nicely as a substitute if need be — just never Pepsi.
When it comes to morning hunts I prefer traditional breakfast snacks. Far too often my hunting companions, mostly Danny, show up to the duck blind with something like sour gummy worms or chili cheese Fritos, both of which should be illegal to consume before noon. I prefer a cream cheese Danish or chocolate doughnuts.
As the morning wears on it’s important to have a half smashed homemade sandwich in your jacket pocket to get through any midday lulls. Old timey outdoor stories always mention hunters packing coffee and sandwiches, and although the combination still seems a little strange to me, I eat them together regularly for the sake of tradition.
Sandwiches must include good deli turkey, sliced very thin and Italian style white bread, so as to avoid any ‘stick to the roof of the mouth’ incidents that are so common with cheaper breads. Mayo goes on both slices of bread, brown mustard goes on only the top slice. Cheese should be Swiss, Havarti or Muenster. The complete sandwich is served in the aforementioned wax paper with coffee that includes far too much French vanilla creamer and just a little whiskey, if it’s been a rough morning.
Occasionally on a fishing trip or an all day hunt I like to pack a frying pan and something simple like a half pound of bacon and a few eggs. I pick a nice spot along the river or in a quiet stand of timber around midday and cook whatever I’ve packed over an open fire. Oftentimes the trip is more about this moment than it is about the actual task at hand. It garners some seriously old school feelings of self-sufficiency.
I suppose this is why some men can’t boil water in the kitchen but insist on being in charge of overcooking steaks on the grill when their other suburban friends come over to chat about golf shorts and basketball scores — or whatever else suburban men talk about. There is a kind of primal bliss to cooking outdoors, and completely removing yourself from the confines of your yard makes it that much more intriguing.
Last December researchers from the University of Copenhagen obtained the entire human genome of a Neolithic woman from a 5,700-year-old piece of chewing gum. Through the piece of tar from a birch tree that was often used as a binding agent as well as a chewing gum, scientists were able to determine what this woman looked like, where she was from and that just before popping the tar in her mouth she had finished a meal of mallard duck and hazelnuts. The specificity of the research amazed me and the idea of this young woman sitting down to enjoy a meal nearly 6,000 years ago in largely the same manor I do today really stuck with me.
Our lives are so far removed from one another its hard to fathom any kind of similarity between us, yet when I think about her sitting on the banks of an ancient river over a meal of mallard and hazelnuts I feel a very direct connection to her. She was infinitely tougher and more resourceful than I’ll ever be, but every time I sit in a stand of evergreens or on the edge of a marsh and watch the harmony of the natural world go on around me with the smell of an open fire ripe in my nostrils, I know exactly how she felt.
