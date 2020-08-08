Are you the kind of person that asks for directions when you are lost? I think many of us would rather drive around in circles than ever actually admit we don’t know where we are going. These last several months I think many of us have been driving in circles, circles of anxiety; circles of uncertainty; and circles of chaos. Unfortunately, these circles are not going away. They are only intensifying as we look towards fall and all the unknowns that school and our fall activities will bring. So how do we break the cycles we are in? How do we change from hopelessness to hope? I think it comes down to looking at our perspective. In Jeremiah 29:11 which says “for surely I know the plans I have for you, says the Lord, plans for your welfare and not for harm, to give you a future with hope.” The prophet Jeremiah reminds the people of Israel, who are in the midst of an uncertain and anxious exile in Babylon, that God promises hope. What Jeremiah is asking the people of Israel and us today is to change how we view the challenges and pot holes of life. He invites us to see them as a time to take on these things with God at our side. Jeremiah invites us to take the weight of our world and give it to God. He invites us to be curious about what God is up to in our lives and in the lives of others and see it from a perspective of hope and not from a perspective of hopelessness. When we do this, we can begin to live into what it means to trust in God’s promises. It doesn’t mean bad things don’t happen but the way we deal with them does.
One of the best ways to help us change our perspective is to be in prayer. So many times, we feel we need to use weighty, poetic words to come to God in prayer. God knows what is on your heart, so simply speak to God what is going on in your life. Then comes the hard part, listen, listen for that voice of God in your heart and mind. This listening is even harder because it often is on God’s time and not on our time. When we do this, we can begin to shift how we live from people of fear to people of hope.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.