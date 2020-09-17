Every year when autumn hits there is a short period of time when it seems a particular creature continues to make a presence everywhere I travel.
I am not talking about a mom dressed in skinny jeans, with a flannel shawl while wearing knee-high boots, holding a pumpkin spice latte. Although she also becomes a very common site when chilly days hit, I am actually talking about salamanders crossing the roads.
Usually salamanders are only spotted if you are in the right place at the right time. You might find them underneath a large rock or trapped in a lower level window well.
I actually remember when my oldest was in Pre-K, one of her classmates found he had one stuck inside his shoe. It caused some “Oohhs and Aahhs” from the students, but I think after teaching for so many years and raising so many children of her own, it probably didn’t even phase the teacher, Mrs. Sykora, one bit.
The name salamander is derived from a Greek word meaning fire lizard. With no claws or teeth, they are not considered dangerous or harmful.
Many times on the first warm, rainy spring night, they appear from under ground, rocks and logs. They cross roads standing between their hibernating spot and the pond they need to reach to breed. In the fall, they cross to head back into hibernation, which is why they might seem more noticeable.
Wisconsin is a fairly salamander-rich state, having seven species: Spotted, Redback, Blue-spotted, Tiger, Four-toed, Mudpuppy and Central Newt. Of those, only one (the four-toed salamander) is a species of special concern. The rest are considered common depending on what part of the state you are in.
The mudpuppy is the only species that is fully aquatic throughout its life; most of the other species are aquatic in their larval stage, after they hatch from eggs, but become terrestrial air breathers as adults. Most, that is, except for the Eastern Newt, which can have aquatic or terrestrial adults. The eastern red-backed salamander is considered the most abundant Wisconsin salamander across its range, which is basically the northern half of the state. We have the spotted salamander, which is present everywhere except SW Wisconsin, and the blue spotted salamander, which is found in almost every county in the state. Finally, there is the eastern tiger salamander, which can reach up to 11 inches. The tiger salamander can be found in over half the counties of the state, absent from those in northeast and southwest Wisconsin.
Salamanders are amphibians, meaning they are more closely related to frogs than lizards. They have wet, slimy skin, like frogs, and no scales. They breathe partially through their moist skin. Like frogs, they eat insects, worms, small animals and snails.
Salamanders are capable of autotomy, meaning capable of self-amputation of a body part, specifically a tail, to escape a predator. In fact, they can lose a tail, a toe, or an entire limb and grow a new one to replace it in a couple of weeks.
I give them total props for this. I have MANY body parts that I would like to chop off and replace with a better one.
I am not sure what it is about salamanders, snakes, frogs and lizards that make my skin crawl. Life was pretty easy before I had our son. I never had to worry about one of our daughters bringing strange creatures into our home. My husband is worried about our girls bringing home strange creatures for us to meet when they are older. But that is a different species and a different conversation for another day.
Like many boys, our little guy is intrigued by reptiles, amphibians, dirt and snot. It makes me nauseous and my husband proud.
Trampling amid creekside rocks and downed trees, little boys (and some girls too) find joy discovering squiggly, slippery critters. Looking for these reclusive creatures is always good fun for them. My little guy and his safari sidekick father have caught it all; bugs, turtles, minnows, salamanders and toads.
I suppose there are worse activities they could choose, but whenever I hear the words, “Hey Mom, wait ‘til you see what I caught!” I know it is time to paint a fake smile over my fear-filled face and reply with a, “Wow Buddy, that is super cool!”
Just grin and bare it. Won’t be the first time as a parent and certainly won’t be the last.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you, and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.