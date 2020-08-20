I came across a pretty funny book while out shopping. It is titled, “You’re the Butter on My Biscuit!” The cover expresses that it is full of “Country Sayin’s ‘bout Love, Marriage, and Heartache”. I thumbed through and decided enough material had caught my eye to swipe it out of the clearance section; I can never pass up a good bargain. Besides, even the happiest of marriages could always use wise advice. $1.98 advice seemed pretty wise from the start, as it wasn’t a huge amount for my husband to notice on a credit card statement.
Just a few pages in, when speaking about the anxiety of getting ready for a first date; the authors used the phrase, “I’m as nervous as a mama cow with a bucktoothed calf.” I am pretty sure that I have never heard that phrase before. I understand that this publication advertised “Country Sayin’s”, it is not like I was raised in Minneapolis, but maybe northwest Wisconsin is not as country as I thought it was when I was growing up. My Brother-In-Law and his family moved to Arkansas a few years ago, I have decided that I will use this line the next time they are visiting and see if it even makes them bat an eyelash.
Speaking of eyelashes, further along in the book when talking about a young lady’s flirting skills they say, ”She’s battin’ her eyes at you like a toad in a hailstorm.” Who says things like that? I am pretty sure that I never even heard Jethro use this line on The Beverly Hillbillies, and he was pretty darn country.
The book touches on love gone wrong. When giving suggestions about what you could say when going through an exceptionally bad break-up they said, “I wouldn’t poke holes in the top of a pickle jar if you were stuck inside.” For a moment I thought of a time or two when that quote might have come in handy, but it most likely would have given any old flame that I used it on, laughs for decades.
Eventually the book moves on from dating and break-up topics, into marriage; starting with some quotes about weddings. When describing what one considered an exceptional ceremony recently attended they said,” I’ve been to three county fairs and a hog butcherin’ but I ain’t never seen nothin’ like this before.” I would assume the bride at the wedding was pretty proud that her special day left that large of an impression on her guests. Other than that, I am not sure what to say about that particular attendee’s compliment.
I was starting to think maybe this $1.98 publication might not have been the bargain that I thought it was. I wasn’t finding many quotes or antidotes I could relate to. Towards the end, I finally hit gold. I found a quote that not only could I relate to, but a phrase I was sure my husband Josh would agree with as well. The book talked about what someone might say when watching a groom walk into the church, “Well, that’s the last real decision he’ll ever make.”
After reading this I predict Josh will do one of two things; roll his eyes or knowing that he really does agree with the statement, “he will be grinnin’ like a skunk eatin’ cabbage.”
Maybe I will be able to find more than one quote to use from my bargain book after all.
