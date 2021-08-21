April 23, 1915, Baldwin Bulletin News: Baldwin’s speed limit in 1915 was 15 mph. Baldwin’s 1915 census count was 643 people. In 1915, it was decided a new Water Tank was to be built in Baldwin’s Grand View Addition. By July 28, 1916, that action had taken place; Baldwin’s 50,000 gallon steel water tank stood tall, causing greater confidence by Baldwin folks regarding fire fighting in town - the tower creating a sense of huge relief, almost as great as the tower itself.
The Aug. 25, 1916 Baldwin Bulletin stated hitching posts were removed from Baldwin’s Front Street from the Baldwin Bulletin office to the Post Office. News was new telephone poles would be in place very soon.
Anton Aune, in 1916, was especially popular with the town children who called him Popcorn Anton. He attracted children like a magnet. The July 31, 1916, issue of the Baldwin Bulletin, announced show schedules of an upcoming Chautauqua (Celebration). Season Tickets were $2.00. Thirty Baldwin citizens walked around selling tickets, hoping for a ticket intake of $600 or more. A big event. They held lectures, one being “How to get married and stay married.” --An issue and concern even then. In September, on that same entertainment note, Eighth graders were drawing crowds with their Class Play. (Graduation had been just three months earlier at the Opera House). That building was kept “hopping.” A busy, nice place for meeting friends and neighbors! Their Opera House schedule was always full.
Also, in 1916, the Baldwin Telephone Co. purchased a new switchboard with 300 capacity. Baldwin’s Aug. 25, 1916 paper mentioned Baldwin was the first place in the county to pave their streets. By Aug. 16, the streets had already been oiled, improvements very popular with both local and visiting folks. Both buggies and vehicles were being driven then. By the Nov. 3, 1916, Baldwin Bulletin issue, Baldwin’s Front Street was being concreted. That paper also mentioned folks could take their laundry to the N.J. Nyhus barber shop: he’d send it to the Huebsch Laundry at Eau Claire. “Have Clothing - Will Travel).”
In the April 22, 1917 Baldwin Bulletin: 100 men working 4 miles north of Baldwin on the electric line from Chippewa Falls to the Twin Cities. Progress everywhere. In the April 22, 1917, the Yellowstone Trail news was getting more popular every day.
The Sept. 7, 1917, Baldwin Bulletin announced New York’s death toll included 1600 from polio (children), following the Spanish Flue epidemic. Total: 8000 cases in New York-- it was just the beginning!. The paper stated: No sick people in the war effort. Want to keep it that way!! That same Sept. 7, 1917, Baldwin Bulletin listed 78 men’s names likely to be called into the military, including my Uncle of Emerald WI, Wm. T. Kirk. Think of the stress; at least a few sleepless nights in a row! Those 78 men listed lived in Baldwin, Glenwood City, Hudson, Deer Park, Somerset, Roberts, Downing, Stillwater, Woodville, New Richmond, Hersey, Hammond, Cylon, Star Prairie, Roberts. Local papers provided not only local but national news. Fascinating!
