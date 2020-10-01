One of the ways I try to become a better movie critic is by taking courses on various aspects of film, so I can be more knowledgeable about the art of film making. Just recently I have begun a new course on screenwriting. Hopefully when I am done with the course, I might have my own film to critique. This week one of my lessons talked about how screenwriters through telling their unique stories make certain promises to the audience. It is up to the writer to either break, meet, or exceed these perceived promises. Most movies do a good job of meeting their promises. If we see that a character is a cracked shot, the audience knows that somewhere in the movie that character will have to make a difficult shot. Good or excellent movies don’t just fulfill their promise of what is going to happen they actually exceed our expectations. Unfortunately, this week’s movie choice Alone only meets the audience’s expectations.
Alone is the story of recent widow, who finds herself being stalked by a cold-blooded killer. Stranded in the forest will she be able to outfox her assailant?
Interesting enough Mattias Olsson is remaking his own Swedish 2011 movie Gone, which is about a woman that is dealing with a family tragedy who is being stalked by a cold-blooded killer. Looking at the trailer it looks very similar to what I experienced as I watched Alone. There is nothing wrong with remaking a film, especially if the film maker is bent on improving their work. However, if this is Olsson rework of his previous script, I think he needs to go back to the drawing board. One of the things I felt was really annoying and sucked me right out the movie was all the scene change cards that he interspersed through the movie. This made Alone feel like it was an artistic student movie rather than a professional studio release coming out of Hollywood. The overall the plot was fine, it met my expectations of what a thriller plot should be, but it didn’t really try to exceed my expectations. One of the ways that Olsson could have done a better job would have been to flesh off the characters better. He tried to take the less is more approach to character development but instead, this approach left us the audience feeling estranged from all the characters. I would have also liked him to bring more of his theme of being alone brought into the movie.
The acting was fine. Audiences might recognize Marc Menchaca from Ozark. Menchaca and Jules Wilcox performances are the reasons why I gave the film a plus, they do elevate a pretty average script but you can only do so much with so little.
Overall, I would give this movie a C+ (a little better than average movie). Alone reminds me of a good burger, it wets the appetite but it doesn’t take the place of a well grilled steak. Mattias Olsson basically recycled a film he made in home country of Sweden. Don’t get me wrong, there is nothing wrong with that and the film is crafted well but there is nothing we haven’t seen before in this type of thriller. I was disappointed that he went with a less is more type of strategy where we basically don’t get a lot of back story for the characters involved. This was a mistake because I feel that this would have us more emotionally attached to the characters. Overall I think the actors put in decent performances. Marc Menchaca (who plays the villain) has one over the type dialogue scene but I chalk that more up to the writer than his acting ability. I would wait to see this on a streaming service.
Alone is rated R for violence, sexual references, language, and adult themes. The film was directed John Hyams and written by Mattias Olsson. Alone stars Jules Wilcox, Marc Menchaca, and Anthony Heald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.