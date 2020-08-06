I was wrong, last week, yes you can write this on your calendars. No, The Rental didn’t suddenly become a Shakespearian masterpiece for the ages, instead I was wrong that Hollywood/movie producers seems to only want to release movies that are poor in quality until the pandemic is over. I was talking to my friend, who is a writer and director, and complaining about the quality of the VODs (Video on Demand) being released. He told me about this great independent science fiction film called Archive which had just been released. Oh, my goodness he was right, this film was awesome in all the ways that all the trash I have been watching the last several months has not been.
Archive follows the journey of George Almore who is working feverishly on a true human artificial intelligence (AI). He must complete his final prototype in secret because he intends to use it to be reunited with his dead wife.
This is the first full length feature that Gavin Rothery has written and directed. Gavin is better known for working on the visual effects and in the art department for films and video games. I think we can see his influence on this film in that the visuals effects are stunning. He is very good at using practical and well as computer effects to craft a world that looks as stunning as any Hollywood Blockbuster. As good as he does with the visuals, he does even better with crafting a wonderful story for us to experience. With new screenwriters, I tend to really harp on their lack of character depth and wishy-washy story lines. Gavin seems to avoid all these shortfalls by creating deep and complex characters which have more humanity in them then all the characters I have seen recently. His story also creates a steady rise in tension throughout the narrative which again is something, I have rarely seen recently. The last part of his writing I was really impressed with was his inclusion of a powerful theme which asks us to look at how we view death. The only part of his writing I think can use some work is that he tends to meander a little too much in the middle of the movie, which could turn off people who would like more action or don’t like doing a deep dive into the theme of a movie.
Theo James from Divergent plays our protagonist George Almore. He puts on a one of a kind performance, which I hope will get him nominated for an Academy Award. All the performances were well done, and since this movie has so few characters each performance is amplified. Kudos to all the actors in this movie as their performances I think really make this film a must-see film.
.
Overall, I would give this movie a B+ (A Good Movie). Being a first-time screenwriter doesn’t mean that your film is doomed to being a bore fest or an unwatchable mess. Gavin Rothery does a masterful job with his first full length feature screenplay, creating a story and characters which have a lot of depth. He also explores a very interesting and powerful theme in how humans deal with death. The visual direction of this film is simply spectacular. It was heads and shoulders above all the films I have seen for 2020 so far. This is a must watch just for how beautifully and artfully this film has been shot. Theo James is simply brilliant in this movie and I wouldn’t be surprised if he doesn’t get nominated for an Academy Award. His performance gives this movie the emotional edge it needs as it explores its weighty theme. The only reason, I didn’t give it an “A” was that it is a very slow burn movie. Each scene builds up the tension and brings us more insight into James’ character but it goes about it in a very methodical way which could be very off putting to those who want a lot of action or who don’t have time to invest into the theme of the film. If you like thoughtful science fiction movies, great characters, an awesome story, and wonderful visuals definitely buy this movie. The best part is that you can buy it for only $12.99 which is cheaper than many of the other VODs on the market.
Archive is unrated. I would probably rate it R for language, violence, and adult themes which include suicide. The film was directed and written by Gavin Rothery. Archive stars Theo James, Stacy Martin, and Rhona Mitra.
