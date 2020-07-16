Blessed are the curious for they shall have adventures. That has been my train of thought during my time as editor at the Amery Free Press and it will be my train of thought as I add the role editor of the Baldwin Bulletin as well.
Being curious about communities and the wide variety of citizens that call them home has allowed me to meet new people and discover new things about residents that I never knew.
I love gaining knowledge about the history of communities and insight into what some would like to see for the future. Thus far, it has been an amazing and rewarding experience.
When this new dual role was presented to me, I was surprised. After I accepted, an array of emotions filled my mind. How could I possibly juggle my current work and family schedule plus have time for Baldwin?
The newspaper business is not a Monday-Friday 9-5 sort of career and I am a busy mom with three beautiful daughters Rylee, 16; Reagan, 12 and Maddy, 9. I have a rambunctious and quick-witted five-year-old son named Maverick (no one ever told us how very different it would be to have a boy). I thank God for my husband, Josh, who is my co-ringleader, helping keep our little circus under control.
It has hit me though, that I am one of the lucky ones. I have an amazing team of people (at work and home) who all want nothing more than for me to succeed.
There are also times in life we must learn to step out of our comfort zone. I have heard people use the analogy that sometimes life throws us curveballs. This is a great description for my current situation. Life has thrown me a curveball, but guess what? I am a horrible athlete-in fact I have no business standing in a batters box. But if I do not take a swing at this, I will never know if I am actually capable of hitting it out of the park.
It is obvious that I have a great support system in place, but that doesn’t quite crush all of the nervousness I have going into this, as I know less than a handful of people in Baldwin. I do believe though, there is nothing more exciting than meeting new people, hearing their stories and being inspired.
Two of my favorite people in Amery are my friends Tom and Andrea Van Someren. I noticed Baldwin is FULL of Van Somerens and a bunch of other names that start with Van too, so I think this may be the start of a really fun journey.
My main goal when starting in Amery was to build a relationship with the community where people found me to be approachable and dependable. It is my wish for Baldwin as well. You have a story idea, event, announcement, concern? I am your girl who is just a phone call away.
I am the same person who entered the Free Press a handful of years ago filled with curiosity about people and places and I intend to fully dive into Baldwin with the same enthusiasm that I did Amery.
At first I was worried about coming up with story ideas for 54002, but after a few trips south, I have realized I have plenty of driving time to come up with inspiration. The 11 miles from the Four Corners to Baldwin are the LONGEST 11 miles I have ever driven in my life.
Someone once said life is full of surprises and serendipity. Being open to unexpected turns in the road is an important part of success. If you try to plan every step, you may miss those wonderful twists and turns. Just find your next adventure-do it well, enjoy it-and then, not now, think about what comes next.
One thing is for sure; I will not be bored. There simply isn’t time to be bored in a world as beautiful as this.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you, and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@baldwin-bulletin.com, write me at P.O. Box 76, Baldwin WI. 54002 or I can be reached by phone at 715-684-2484.
