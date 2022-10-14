THE FLORIDA SOUTHWEST coast was hit Wednesday, September 5 by a Category 4 hurricane. Hurricane Ian was devastating.  

The slow moving, wide storm sustained winds over 100 miles per hour and did extensive damage to Fort Myers Beach, Sanibel and Captiva Islands, the City of Fort Myers. Adjoining areas were affected as well, before it crossed the state to hit Orlando and move north into the Atlantic and back inland. 

