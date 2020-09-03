By the time this column runs, early teal and goose season will be open.
My sense of anticipation in the weeks leading up to September 1 each year could easily be mistaken for some kind of waterfowl themed version of schizophrenia. Hours are spent pacing around the house talking to myself about decoy set ups, choke tubes and what I’ll bring as a snack on opening morning.
Naturally, nothing I already own is ever good enough and new gear must be purchased in bulk to appease my nervous sensibilities.
The only honest comparison to my excitement is indeed Christmas morning when I was a kid, except the reward for my patience now lasts two and a half months rather than one frenzied half hour of unwrapping presents I don’t really need.
I’m lucky to have something I can still get that wound up about. I think by the time most men hit 30 they’ve entered the stereotypical cycle of adulthood that includes very little sincere excitement about anything. A passion for the outdoors allows us to hold on to that childlike, stomach turning, tingle in the back of your arms anticipation that was so prevalent in all of us when we were young.
When I start to get that feeling every August, it comes with a hint of confusion.
I didn’t always enjoy hunting, in fact there was a portion of my life where I was actively anti-hunting. Remembering how differently I once felt about the thing I now love most sometimes gives me waves of guilt and hypocrisy.
I grew up outside, and hunted and fished a lot when I was young. Dad preached a very traditional respect for the natural world that left us with a true and honest capacity to love wild things and places. But once I got to high school, the outdoors was almost never my main focus.
I hunted during hunting season and spent the rest of the year thinking about sports, girls, beer and whatever else teenage kids think about. I think at the time I thought hunting was a passion, but it was more like a passive hobby.
I spent my freshman year of college at the University of South Dakota and hunted pretty hard while I was there, but quickly forgot about it when I transferred home to the University of Nebraska prior to the start of my sophomore year.
Lincoln was much more urban, at least in comparison to Vermillion, SD, so when I moved there the outdoors kind of fell by the wayside all together. I bought a messenger bag and dark wash skinny jeans, and forgot that I’d ever owned a pair of waders. Hunting wasn’t a cool thing to do. None of my friends hunted, or went outside for that matter. We went to occupy Wall Street sit-ins and spent weekends playing video games and drinking vanilla porter. I wore glasses for no reason.
In that time I began to look down on hunting, and on hunters. I saw them all as confederate flag waiving hillbillies who got their jollies off killing stuff. Now, based on my experiences in my hometown, that description isn’t entirely inaccurate. However, I shouldn’t have let it cloud my entire outlook on hunting.
I reentered the world headfirst after college and haven’t looked back since, but I sometimes feel guilty for letting such an integral part of my life slip away for so long.
I also sometimes wonder which version of myself was more honest.
If you’d have asked me when I was 22 if I thought I’d ever hunt again for the rest of my life, my answer would have without a doubt been no. It bothers me how resolute I was. I thought, “I’ve got it all figured out and this is who I’m going to be forever.”
And if I was that wrong about it then, I could be wrong about it now right? I guess the difference is I’ve since come to accept that we’re all constantly
changing, and the fact that my interest in the outdoors may someday evolve doesn’t invalidate how I feel about it now.
Hunting creates such complex feelings in general. The parallels of our own life and death, and the morality of killing are not easy to grapple with. I think that’s part of what brought me back to the world though. We need to ask ourselves these difficult questions and dig deeply into our true motivations. Only through those thoughts and discussions am I able to truly tap into the love of wilderness my dad instilled in me so long ago.
