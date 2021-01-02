So, did you have a Merry Christmas?
Did you get what you wanted for Christmas? Were your gifts hits? Were you able to spend some time in person or online or by phone with loved ones?
Despite the warm and dry fall and early winter, we were obliged with a White Christmas, delivered at the last minute like a UPS shipment. It made it, just in time.
I was thinking about Christmas and the hustle and bustle that precedes the day every year. Stores are packed with merchandise and shoppers as we prepare for a day packed with memories and extravagance.
Grocery stores are stocked with items that are usually only available during the holidays. Like the stores that sell gifts, grocers pack as much as they can in their store to accommodate the taste buds of people of all ages.
Christmas has a powerful link in my memories as a time of all sorts of treats. My mother would bake a cinnamon pastry similar to elephant ears and give plates of them to neighbors. For what seemed to be days, the house smelled of cinnamon. I was recruited to deliver plates of the pastries to neighbors.
My brothers and I all had paper routes, delivering the morning paper seven days a week. In those days, we collected for the paper every two weeks, going to see our customers face to face. At Christmas time, if we provided good delivery service, some of our customers would give us tips or gifts. A popular item that was given was a box of chocolate covered cherries.
As I child, I was not a fan of the chocolate covered cherries, but my late father Arved (AKA The Chief) was a big fan of the treat. He was always glad when I came home with a box or two of the candies. Since the Chief got up and helped deliver papers every Sunday for probably 20 or more years without receiving any compensation, a box of chocolates was a small sacrifice to make, especially at Christmas.
I think we gather and feast at Christmas to help bring ourselves through the darkest days of the year. The bright Christmas lights and companionship are welcome allies against the oppressive darkness in December. There’s something very real and very depressing about coming to work and going home in the dark. Anything that helps lighten the darkness should be celebrated.
I often think we take the lights down too soon after Christmas. I understand the need to get tidied up and organized for the new year, but the lights are so lovely.
In the end, the things we remember about Christmas are the people we are with when we celebrate. Sure, I imagine you can recall one or two wonderful gifts from your childhood, but the memories that endure nearly always involve our loved ones. And we can endure the retelling of that embarrassing story from your childhood, as long as it still brings a smile to everyone.
So, as we get ready to bid farewell to another year, take some time to enjoy being with the people you love. Tell them how much you value their love and company. Think of it as a present to your future self.
Trust me, you will thank yourself later.
