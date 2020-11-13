Joseph La Page was born in 1848 in either Paris France or Canada. He was in the Civil War as a private in Co. H, Reg 9 of the Vermont Volunteer Infantry. Serving from May 1 to October 1, 1861. He was wounded and is listed as a Union veteran. (U.S. 1890 Veterans of the Civil War, Statutes at Large of the United States from December 1923 to March 1925, and 1890 Census). He moved to Vermont and then to Baldwin in 1876. He ran a harness shop from 1880 until 1891. (1880 Census) He purchased interest in Stronks and Kappers Hardware. Mr. La Page served as town clerk, treasurer, justice of the peace and on the village council. He died in 1919 in New Richmond WI.
Emil John Gaustad was born on November 20, 1898. His 1917 – 1918 Draft Registration list him as a clerk for Norman Brothers. In the 1920 Census he is listed as a salesman in a general a store and by the 1940 Census as an electrician in River Falls, WI. He died on November 24, 1958 and is buried in Greenwood Cemetery, River Falls, WI. (Find a Grave)
Carl Gustav Gaustad was born on June 25, 1896. His 1917 – 1918 Draft Registration list him as a clerk in Pittman Hardware. He enlisted in the military on August 14, 1918 and served as a Private 1st Class in the Medical Corps. The 1920 and 1930 Censuses list him as a salesman in a hardware store. He died on March 17, 1980 and is buried in Williamette National Cemetery, Portland Oregon. (Find a Grave)
Victor Gaustad was born on June 16, 1901. The 1920 Census list him as in the hardware business. In 1930 he is listed as a tinsmith in a hardware store and in 1940 as a plumbing and electric mechanic. He died on November 7, 1983 and is buried in the Baldwin Cemetery. (Find a Grave)
George H. VandeBerg was born on February 21, 1902 in Pipestone County Minnesota. The 1930 and 1940 Census list him as a hardware/retail merchant. He would later move his business to the north side of Main St. His wife was the former Irene Snoeyenbos, grand-daughter of Christian Snoeyenbos. His sons Roy and James would go in business with him and continue the business after his death. He died tragically on November 18, 1962. He is buried in the Baldwin Cemetery.
Arnold Abraham Willink was born on October 25, 1896 (Draft Registration WWII 192). His WWI Draft Registration 1917 – 1918 list him as a farmer. He was a Private in 5th Company Battalion 1, Infantry in Commissioned Officer Training School. He received a pension for service from August 14, 1918 to November 26, 1918. (U.S. Veterans Administration 1917 – 1940) The census records for 1910, 1930 and 1940 list him as a clerk and then a bank cashier. He would later become the president of the First National Bank and serve on many Boards in the village. His wife was the former Dorothy Snoeyenbos, grand-daughter of Christian Snoeyenbos. Mr. Willink died in May of 1975 and is buried in the Baldwin Cemetery.
George Johnson was born in 1884/1885 in Neenah WI. The 1930 and 1940 Census list him as manager/proprietor of a general/grocery store. His WWII Draft Registration lists him as working in a creamery. (As there are many people with the same name in Wisconsin, it is difficult to determine further information specifically to the George Johnson who lived in Baldwin.)
Carl Kessenich was born in 1902. He was at one time an insurance agent. The 1940 Census list him as the manager of the telephone company.
Norman Peterson was born in April of 1886 in Brookings county, south Dakota. The 1930 and 1940 census records list him as a retail merchant in a meat market. He died on May 19, 1964 and is buried in East Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Amery WI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.