This address is located on Lot 3, Block 4 of the original plat of Baldwin. The property was sold by D.R. Bailey to C. W. Wright on April 1, 1874 for $573.32. Over the years there have been many businesses at this location. The owner of the building may have been different than the business owner.
In 1871 Pat Hickey had a grocery and saloon at this location. In January of 1872, he sold the business to Charles Reichenbach of Menomonie. Mr. Hickey then moved to Hammond. Peter Wachter and Adolphus Hirsch were assistants to Mr. Reichenbach. (Information from: “Baldwin Wisconsin Illustrated 1901”, Baldwin Centennial book, and “Pioneers Peak out from the Past” – Sandy Burleigh.)
In 1873 Peter Wachter and Adolphus Hirsch bought the store naming the business “Wachter and Co.”. Mr. Wachter was the manager and A. Hirsch the assistant. By 1874 the business was dissolved and A. Hirsch became the sole owner and named the business the Pioneer Store. Mr. Wachter moved to Barron Wisconsin and then Cumberland, Wisconsin. (“Historical and Biographical Album of the Chippewa Valley”) At one time Mr. Hirsch moved an old school building behind his store and offered dancing lessons. Mr. Hirsch would move his business to the corner of present day 8th and Main. There was a small store and the post office located at this site. Mr. Hirsch was the deputy post master. (The post office would remain in the location of 8th and Main until a new post office was built on the corner of 10th (US 63) and Main.) The Hirsch business burned in 1884.
In 1879 Ole Christensen sold his three-year old meat market in the former Hirsch building on the south side of today’s Main Street to Wm. Allyn and his partner Mr. Porter. Mr. Christensen had been in business for three years. As of 1880 Wm. Allyn still had a meat market at the site. Also, in 1880 Arntson and Stronks had a business at the site. The building would burn in the fire of 1884. Mr. Allyn carried no insurance and suffered a loss of $700 for the building and $150 for the stock. (“1901 Baldwin Illustrated”) Mr. Allyn would rebuild at the site. (Sandy Burleigh’s book)
The building was sold in 1890 to C. Snoeyenbos. After the fire of 1893 a new brick double store was built by C. and L. Snoeyenbos. C. Snoeyenbos and son had a general merchandise business in half of the building, selling farm produce, baled hay and shipping straw. Louis Snoeyenbos was the manager of the store. The other half of the building would become “Stronks & LaPage” sellers of hardware, tin ware and farm implements. (“1901 Baldwin Illustrated”; B. F. Decker, “Baldwin Bulletin”, March 1926)
