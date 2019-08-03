Last night, my wife and I had a casual conversation like any other married couple about a very normal topic: God. I hope, dear reader, that you can pick up on my sarcasm a bit. I do realize that this is often not a common casual topic of conversation – especially when spouses differ in their beliefs – but this conversation was as simple and easy as discussing what flavor of ice cream we prefer.
My wonderful wife has all she needs in her faith in Jesus Christ. She and her mother are exemplary followers of Jesus. I have never met more loving, peace-filled people in my entire life, and I know it is their faith that has made them that way. So, I support it wholeheartedly. I find articles, books, movies, songs all pertaining to Christianity and recommend them to her, because I know that she will enjoy them and grow further in her faith by doing so.
I, on the other hand, am still looking for answers. I was raised Lutheran in the most loving family. I had no traumatizing event that led me to leave the church, I simply started asking questions (with very few answers in return). I’ll admit, the time in which I questioned everything I was raised to believe was often terrifying, confusing and heartbreaking. Everything I thought I knew about life and death was flipped… And then my search began.
Despite my constant searching, and Kylee’s firm faith, here we are nearly four years later sitting on a couch talking about our different beliefs about God with nothing but love for one another. She says she prays for me every day and I am so grateful for her prayers no matter what I believe about them.
My point in writing this to you, dear reader, is to emphasize that there is nothing wrong with having separate beliefs from one another – especially those you love. I see far too many people that have disdain for the beliefs of others that don’t align with their own and I watch it drive a wedge between them and their fellow man. It can ruin friendships, relationships and marriages and I hate to know that happens.
After this multiple hour conversation, I felt even closer with my wife than before. We still differ in what we believe, but I love her confidence and dedication to the faith she lives her life by and I’m so grateful that she has the faith that makes her the woman I love. And she supports my search. She doesn’t criticize me for the path I take during this journey, but instead encourages me, loves me, and prays for me every day. What more could I possibly ask for?
Beliefs are complicated, powerful, and impactful. They can either lift you up and make you see your life in a perspective that makes you a better person, or they can pull you down and cause you to alienate those who don’t agree with you. I pray that you do not choose the latter.
