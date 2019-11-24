This past weekend, my teenage son and I got to spend the day together because my wife and daughter were out of town for a family member’s baby shower. As is my custom on Saturdays I go to the movies. I had visions of seeing Ford V Ferrari, the new Christian Bale and Matt Damon historical racing piece which I thought my son would like to go see. He wrinkled his nose at that thought and wanted instead to go see Charlie’s Angels. So, we went to see Charlie’s Angels and the funny thing is I had to explain to him the source material, which was the old television series from the beginning of the 1980s. I was a fan of the television series growing up. Truth be told I was not impressed with the reboot in the early 2000s which starred Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu. I was split on whether I would like this version.
Elizabeth Banks has a big role in the making of the movie, as she was the director, writer and also had a support role in it as well. The name might not sound familiar, but I bet most of us would recognize her or her voice because she has been in several popular TV shows as well as movies. She played Wyldstyle in the Lego movies and she had a recurring role in Modern Family. Banks is a really good actor, but can she translate into directing as well as writing?
The short answer is no. She did a fine job of acting in this movie, nothing Oscar Worthy but a solid performance. However, her writing needs a lot of work. It is not good thing when you watch a movie and you know how it is going to end in the first five minutes. This is bad writing. Her characters were pretty one-dimensional and talking to my son, afterward we both agreed it was really hard to name what made each character unique. The main actors in the movie have good chemistry with one another, which is the only thing that save this movie from a “D” rating. One caveat to the performances was the dialogue. Characters were saying things that were so cringe worthy and so out of character that it really distracted from their performances. This, I place on the screenwriter not the actors.
For an action movie, I felt Charlie’s Angels did a bad job of actually showcasing their action scenes. The trend right now, is to do a single long shot of all the action in a scene versus breaking it up piecemeal. Banks choose to do it the later way, which might be due to her directing work on Pitch Perfect 2, which is not an action movie but a comedy. I think with this piecemeal approach it really tones down the action and makes it less impactful for the audience.
Overall, I give this movie a C- (A Slightly Below Average Movie). Elizabeth Banks’ first foray into screen writing is a poor start. Banks’ plot is so tried and true that I could pick out the “twist” five minutes into the movie. The characters are pretty bland and nothing to write home about. However, I did feel all the actors on the screen had a good chemistry together. This did help the film in my mind but not enough to overcome the bad predictable writing. I was also not impressed on how they framed the action scenes. Again, this is Banks’ first time directing an action film and it shows. The trend right now, which I like, is to have fewer cuts between the action and have the action scenes done in one long shot. Banks goes back to a piecemeal method of showing the audience action scenes and in my opinion really gives these scenes a lot less weight and tension. This film was better than the previous installment of this movie franchise, too bad it still has a long way to go. If you were curious my son liked the movie and would have given it a B-.
Charlie’s Angels is rated PG-13 for action/violence, language and some suggestive material. Elizabeth Banks does it all as she is the writer and director of this boring spy film. This film stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska.
