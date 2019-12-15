Is the world warming? I believe it is, as it should be as we are “only” 170 years out from the end of the global Little ice age. The question is not, “Is the climate changing?” but rather, “Is climate change primarily driven by human activity, partially driven by human activity, or not affected by human activity?”
If NASA posts on their website the results of a potentially flawed study claiming 97% of climate scientists agree humans cause global warming, does that make it 100% truthful? No, and in July 2019 a lawsuit was filed against NASA for continuing to post the 2013 Cook et al.97% study. The Cook et al. study methodology has been examined by other researchers and there are significant questions regarding the independent reviewers, and researcher Christopher Monckton claimed Cook’s study shows only a 0.3% to 1% agreement that human activity is very likely causing most of the anthropogenic global warming. (Monckton: ‘Quantifying the Consensus on global warming in the Literature’) (See also Dr. David Legate et al.: ‘Climate Consensus and ‘Misinformation’: A Rejoinder to Agnotology, Scientific Consensus, and the Teaching and Learning of climate change’)
I believed in human-caused global warming until 10 years ago, when the Climategate scandal broke revealing scientists lied and colluded to alter results (the 2001 U.N. IPCC “hockey stick” graph is the best-known example) to support global warming theory. Does truth need lies to stand? No, but fraud does and unfortunately “data-massaging” and deleting troublesome truth continues today.
I wish I had seen the following table years ago:
Recent Holocene Warm (WP) and Cold Periods (CP)
Minoan WP: ~12th to 7th centuries BC [approximately 4oC warmer than today]
Greek Dark Ages CP: ~7th to 2nd centuries BC
Roman WP: ~2nd century BC to AD 4th century [approximately 1.05oC warmer than today]
Dark Ages CP: ~4th to ninth centuries
Medieval WP: ~ninth to 14th centuries [about 1oC warmer than today]
Little ice age CP: 14th to 19th centuries [1850 is accepted usual end of LIA]
Modern WP: 19th to 24th century [?]
The planet is warmer than in 1850, but cooler than 1,000 years ago, 8,000 years ago, 130,000 years ago, and cooler than most of the history of life on Earth.
Concern for the environment is the smokescreen to change the world economy. Canadian Minister of the Environment Christine Stewart as reported in the Calgary Herald, 1998: “No matter if the science of global warming is all phony, climate change [provides] the greatest opportunity to bring about justice and equality in the world.”
Science is not consensus, nor does it ever get “settled.” Get curious, dig for truth and learn, challenge your own closely held opinions.
