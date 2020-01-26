Certainty and stability needed in the grain world
As this administration’s trade wars continue, grain producers across the Midwest are among those who have been hit the hardest. President Trump can alleviate some of this pain by maintaining his promises and enacting sound ethanol policy. In Wisconsin alone, over 20,000 farm families depend on biofuel production to provide stability in grain markets.
Special refinery exemptions allow big oil companies, like Chevron and Exxon, to bypass federal blending requirements at the expense of Wisconsin farmers. I appreciate that presidential candidates are bringing this very important issue to the forefront of political discussion. We cannot afford to kick the can down the road any longer. Ethanol producers and grain farmers need certainty and stability in order to make business decisions.
As we begin 2020, I would urge more presidential candidates to prioritize this incredibly important issue. Rural farmers are expected to help shape the outcome of this next election, and we are watching to see who can put American agriculture back on stable ground.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.