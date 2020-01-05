Caution: Opening a Door Could be Hazardous to Your Health
The month of January is named after the ancient Roman god, Janus.
Take a gander at old Janus; a creature with one head two faces. One looks behind, the other forward.
A modern mind might see Janus as a god concerned about the past and future. But a modern mind would be wrong.
To ancient Romans, Janus’ two faces served a practical purpose.
Janus was the god Roman of doorways.
In the first century, doorways were often the hiding place of murderers, rapists or wild (think: Demon possessed!) people.
The foolish Roman who pushed through a door without first checking behind often wound up dead.
To the thoughtful ancient human being, two faces were better than one, and Janus was due respect and recognition.
It’s a good lesson for 21st Century Baldwin folks as well.
As we make resolutions for our new year, we are served well by examining every aspect of our lives. Looking behind doors is a good practice.
Taking stock of where we are today helps us better focus on where we are going tomorrow.
So – how are you doing? Everything okay? Your home secure? Your family in a good place?
Do you know your numbers? Cholesterol? Blood pressure? Your realistic understanding predetermines your longevity.
How about your financial numbers. Are they secure? Do you routinely check your bank balance? Your debit card status?
To do so is a prerequisite for financial well-being.
Are you a parent? A grandparent? Are you thoughtful and considerate concerning the people who rely upon you?
If you answer “yes” to any of those questions, you’re on the path to peace. If not, that’s okay too.
No hurry. These are life-long disciplines. Adult maturity is a journey and never a final destination. Some of the most delightful people I know struggle with adulthood.
Grown ups have permission to have the senses of humor, charm, irony and delight. Being responsible and a great companion is a terrific life-goal.
Take it all on. This new year, feel free.
Check behind the door for demons, and don’t let your expectations get ahead of your reality.
But let your resolutions be grounded in a joyful hope based on what is best for you and the people you love.
And 2020 will yield to you!
