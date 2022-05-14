The steadfast love of the Lord never ceases,
his mercies never come to an end;
they are new every morning;
great is your faithfulness.
—Lamentations 3:22-23
As I sit here writing this it is a beautiful day outside, which is a welcomed change from the cold rainy weather we have been seeing. Yet, what do I have to complain about? I have had a roof over my head, food on the table, and a family which loves me. What more do I truly need? I have a whole lot of wants, but what do I truly need? Not much. In fact, I have an abundance which I need to start sharing. It is that way for many of us.
After the last few years of this crazy world many of us are feeling the laments of life and wishing for things to be like they used to be. Our memories often do not serve us well though. They are often either overly dramatized or overly romanticized. Not everything is that way, but for most of us that is the norm when it comes to memories. I remember as a kid thinking SpaghettiOs tasting great and how much I loved it when mom would make them for us for lunch. I recently tried them when we made them for our own little ones. They are not what I remember at all, and I could not for the life of me remember why I would have wanted these.
It started me thinking about all my laments for what used to be. Were things that much better? The one truth we can rely on in this world is that things will change. Sometime for the good other times not so much. I can complain about them, but are my petty complaints all that important? Are there not people out there who have it much worse off than I do? Do I not get frustrated when I hear people complain about things which I would love to be able to have?
It is a good thing we have a merciful God who loves us…even when we complain or as the title of the book our scripture comes from says, Lament. Each day God give me great gifts if I will stop to look. Each day I am blessed even when I feel low. The trick is to see them. One suggestion is to do as Jesus did, go out and BE WITH those whose situations are not as good as ours…there is always someone who needs more than I do. If we go to where they are, see as they see, experience what they experience, it is much easier to see the great mercies God gives us each morning. Peace be with you all as you start to see the blessings God has given you anew each day.
