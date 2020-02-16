Birds of Prey is a comic book movie set in the DC comic universe. It features a minor character Harley Quinn who is the girlfriend of one of Batman’s arch nemesis the Joker. In this movie, Harley and the Joker break up. She then joins forces with a superhero team to save a little girl from an evil crime lord. Birds of Prey original title was Birds of Prey: And the Fabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn. To be honest they should have just named the film Harley Quinn and left out the Birds of Prey. The reason I say this is because 80-90% of the story centers on Harley Quinn, which is fine. Margot Robbie does an awesome job as Harley Quinn she plays the character well and her performance might even get her nominated for some awards. Christina Hodson does an awesome job of giving Margot great dialogue and helping us to get to know Harley character in detail. I really appreciate this level of detail and devotion to the character….but you can’t do that when you sacrifice the rest of the characters as well as the plot.
In some sense I feel that Birds of Prey is false advertising, it would be like calling a movie Batman and then following around Alfred, Bruce Wayne’s butler, for 80-90% of the movie. I just feel Hobson forgot to give any type of in-depth personality or traits to the members of the Birds of Prey group, which I feel really brings down a movie that is supposed to be about them. They do call this movie Birds of Prey, right? This is not to say that they don’t have some of the origin stories interspersed into the film, but they just seemed so predictable and tired. We don’t feel any emotion to these characters because we are drawn to the character of Harley Quinn.
One of the things that I think could have saved this movie or made it more entertaining is if there would have been a menacing villain. The film starts out good in that they got a great actor in Ewan McGregor to play Roman Sionis the villain. However, Hodson does not utilize his acting chops and instead squanders this resource by writing a very dull and uninteresting villain. I could tell Ewan was trying to give it his all but when there is nothing to begin with it is hard to go anywhere.
I feel this was a missed opportunity as many of the DC comic movies are. Reflecting on Hodson’s screenwriting ability it is encouraging to see that her screenplays have gotten better over time. I think she does have a lot of talent which is showcased in Harley Quinn character, I am hoping she will be able to apply that level of energy and detail to the rest of the story so that others can see the type of writer she can be.
Overall, I would give this movie a C (An Average Movie). Birds of Prey is a OK DC comic movie. However, OK as a DC comic movie is not really that good overall when you look at the history of DC movies which are far inferior to their Marvel counterparts. Personally, I wish they would have just made a movie about Harley Quinn and not even mentioned the Birds of Prey. They feel like they are an add-on to a movie that would have been a lot better off without them. It seems that Christina Hodson, poured all her creative energies into the Harley Quinn character and the rest of the characters feel pretty underwhelming and boring. Margot Robbie who plays Harley Quinn has a wonderful performance and really sells the movie. I just feel there was a lot of missed steps throughout the movie in terms of characters, villain and plot. If you need a superhero fix, I would find another movie and I would wait until this came out on a streaming service to watch it.
Birds of Prey is rated R for strong violence and language throughout, and some sexual and drug material. It was directed by Cathy Yan and written by Christina Hodson. Birds of Prey stars Margot Robbie, Rosie Perez and Mary Elizabeth Winstead.
