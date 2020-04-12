This week I was thinking of writing about the comparisons between the major streaming services, like Disney +; Netflix, and Amazon Prime and figuring out what would be the best bang for your buck. However, as I was beginning to do some research, I noticed that there were several other websites that offered free movies to stream and, in many cases, didn’t even require a person to have an account on their site to watch a movie. Again, these movie sites didn’t have the latest and greatest movies, but I was impressed by the movie choices that they had. Here are four of my favorite free streaming sites, in no particular order that you should give a try before you fork over money to streaming services like Netflix.
The first one, Crackle.com, is actually owned by Sony Pictures which means this streaming service has access to several hundred movies from the Sony family of movies. There are several big-name movies with stars that you would recognize. Some of the ones that I was surprised as well as delighted to see was Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon; Explorers; Fury and Krull. I am such a big Krull fan that I had to sit down and watch it again. Fun fact for you, it features a very young Liam Neeson. If you like a blend of 80s science fiction and fantasy give it a watch, it is a little corny, but it was one of my favorite childhood movies. There are two downsides with this service, the first is the lack of kid’s movies and of course the ads, which makes it feel like the movies are on cable and not on the big screen.
Popcornflix.com is the second streaming website that you may want to take a look at. Unlike Crackle, this site does have a family category for movies. It does have a mix of cartoon and live action movies in this section. Some of the unseen gems that I found on this site were The Monster Squad; Clue (yes, the one based on the board game); and The Adventures of Tin Tin. As I began to look at each of these streaming sites, I did begin to see a pattern that many of the same movies were also present on each of the different streaming sites. I felt the ads were not as intrusive as the ads of Crackle, but the movie quality was not as high on Popcornflix. It was good but I felt it wasn’t as good as looking at a movie on Blu-ray.
The Roku Channel is a third chose for looking for free movie content. The video player is better than the one on Popcornflix and it seemed to have a better quality of movies such as Total Recall, Memento and Hidalgo. The downside of this particular site is that I found finding films a bit more of challenge just because of the way that they have the menus laid out. This site also has paid content as well which means there are films you may want to see but you will have to pay for those.
Finally, the last site you might like to try is IMDb TV. The first disclaimer is that you have to sign in or create an account. If this is a deal breaker for you, then I wouldn’t read any farther. If the name of the website sounds familiar IMDb (Internet Movie Database) is the website where I get a lot of the details, I use for my film reviews. If you ever are looking for information about a movie, this is the best place to go. Since they are so into movies to begin with that it makes sense that they also offer a streaming service. There films tend to be some of the newest I have seen though they tended not to have as many movies as the other streaming sites I have looked at. Some of the movies they have currently available for viewing are Blade Runner 2049; Scooby-Doo; and Early Man.
There are a lot of wonderful movies to watch for free on the internet, I hope this short article gives you a couple of more sites to browse as you are doing your social distancing.
