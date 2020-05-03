Last week, I wrote about the only new release in theaters Trolls World Tour. It was released in a manner called VOD or Video on Demand, which basically means that you can either buy or rent the movie off a site like Amazon, YouTube or Apple TV. After purchasing either a rental or buying the movie outright you can then play the movie on your TV, computer or phone depending on your home setup. VODs are not just for movies that are currently in the theaters, many movies from the weeks just before the stay at home orders have come out on VODs for your viewing pleasure. The nice thing about these VODs are that many of them can be rented for $5.99 which is just a little more than the ticket prices I pay when I see the movies at the Woodbury 10. So, here is a brief list of some recent movies you can get as a VODs off Amazon that would be worth of the rental cost.
The first one is The Invisible Man which is a modern-day reimagining of the classic H.G. wells story of the same name. Cecilia, played by Elisabeth Moss, is trying to escape a very abusive relationship by her boyfriend Adrian, played by Oliver Jackson-Cohen, who is a genius in the field of Optics. She escapes and learns that her ex-boyfriend is dead, however events start happening which point to somebody hunting her who can’t be seen. The Invisible Man is rated R for strong bloody violence and language.It was directed and written by Leigh Whannell. The Invisible Man stars Elisabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Harriet Dyer. I gave this film a B+ because it had a tension filled story and Elisabeth Moss puts on quite the performance. One thing to keep in mind about this film is that it does contain domestic violence, and this may disturb and upset viewers.
If you are looking for a family type movie, I would point you toward Pixar’s Onward which is about two elf brothers from a suburban fantasy land who are on a quest to find out if there is still magic in the world so that they can communicate with their dead father. Onward is rated PG for action/peril and some mild thematic elements.It was directed by Michael Scanlon. Michael also helped write the film with Keith Bunin. Onward stars the voice talents of Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Octavia Spencer. I gave Onward a B. It is a good movie, withinteresting characters; wonderful animation; engaging plot; and thoughtful ideas that spring up in our everyday lives.
Finally, a third movie to check out would be 1917 which tells the story in “real time” of two World War I British soldiers who are tasked with delivering a message to stop an attack by their countrymen into a German trap. To raise the stakes even more, one of the soldier’s brothers is a part of the attacking wave. It is rated R for violence, disturbing images and language. This award-winning film was directed and written by Sam Mendes. 1917 stars Dean-Charles Chapman, George Mackay and Daniel Mays. I gave this film an A. If you want to see a well-crafted film, with compelling characters, a thriller plot, and a film that immerses you as the audience member into the action, then I would get this movie on VOD.
As I was looking at the films that have been released over the last couple of weeks on VODs, I saw a number of them that I didn’t see in the theaters. For the next couple of weeks, I will look at some of these movies and let you know if they are worth the price of getting them on VODs. If there is anyone in particular you would like to know about before you spend your hard-earned money on them, just send me an email to pastorpaulbackstrom@gmail.com and I will give it a review.
