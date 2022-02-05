New Horizons
“Sing to the Lord a brand-new song!
Praise him from the horizon of the earth,
you who go down to the sea, and everything that lives in it,
you coastlands and those who live there!”
—Isaiah 42:10 New English Translation
I have lived in several parts of the country over my lifetime and had the opportunity to see some beautiful horizons. I have stood on top of mountains and looked out on the ocean at sunrise; looked out over seas of forests aflame in fall colors at sunset. I have stood at the edge of fields where you can see for miles with only a solitary tree in view where the earth meets the sky; walked in foliage so thick the sky is only seen through sparse, sunlit patches in the canopy. All these perspectives were beautiful.
I have my favorite spots and memories of the horizons of the days of my life as well. There are moments where I have been inspired in ways I never expected to be. These I remember with great fondness.
I am perplexed, however, how we so often miss the beauty of the horizon right in front of us because we are so busy remembering those of the past or dreaming of ones we have heard about. Even more perplexing is the way in which we often assume new horizons, adventures, and dreams mean we must be going somewhere other than our present place. This horizon, the same humdrum scenery we have seen forever, holds little attraction and even less adventure than some far off place.
Why can't the most beautiful horizon we have ever seen be right here in our own backyard? Why can't our heroes be people we talk to everyday? Why can we not be the stars of our own action adventure movies? Is it so hard to believe our heroes were once everyday people themselves or people can come from other places and see amazing horizons here?
I challenge you all to walk out your door today and see the world with glorious new sight. As you look out at the horizon, view yourself as the hero of your life's story, seek a new adventure right in your own backyard! It is not being self-centered or egotistical, it is called living...and I say living to the fullest. Every good adventure I have ever read, or watched, the hero makes mistakes, there are trials and good times, and there are plenty of supporters and naysayers. The difference in the stories is we rarely hear about every bad habit, eyesore, and blemish of the horizons and heroes...those are skipped so we can more easily see the important parts.
Believe in yourself! Believe in the beauty of the horizon in front of you right now! Believe in the God who created all this so we can live the most amazing adventures and enjoy the most spectacular horizons each and every day of our lives!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.