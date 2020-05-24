This is the day that the Lord has made;
let us rejoice and be glad in it.
—Psalm 118:24
Because I can...
I wish I could remember exactly which of the children it was. I had the privilege of knowing when this instance happened. When I was serving in Maine, I remember walking over to the church one Sunday and having this experience. It was one of those wonderfully bright and warm spring mornings. The snow was melting and along the side of the road little rivulets were forming in the dirt and rock of the shoulder. As I crossed the road toward the little makeshift footbridge that crossed the ditch one of our little Sunday schoolers was out playing in the mud in his Sunday clothes. Shoe top deep in the water and mud he was making little dams with his feet happy as a boy can be who has mud to play with. I watched him for a bit enjoying memories of doing that same thing myself as a child. Then I asked him why he was trying to make the water go different ways. He responded, "Because I can..." and then went back to playing. I suppose I should have stopped him as I am sure his mother was not happy when she found him wet and covered in mud from the ankles down. But
what was it hurting to let him enjoy the simple things in life? Besides, the little boy in me really wanted to join him.
The whole idea has me thinking this morning. His 10 or 15 minutes of playing changed his outlook on the morning...more importantly it changed mine. It was a frivolous waste of time, and a battle he couldn't win...but he enjoyed it and it made him smile. So today I'm going to find 15 minutes to play...to do something frivolous and smile while I do it. Maybe sing a silly song, smile and wave at strangers as they pass me on the street, or maybe even find some mud to go play in. As our Scripture above says, “This is the day that the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it.” What better way to rejoice than to go out and enjoy all God has made for us?
May you have a wonder-filled day! May you smile for no reason at all! May you play in this wonderful creation and day our God has made for us! Why? Because you can! God’s blessings on you all!!
