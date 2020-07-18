Simple conversation can be a humbling experience for me. Somehow meaning gets lost so that what I say doesn’t come through and what I hear wasn’t what was spoken. At times this costs me dearly.
For instance, my wife and I didn’t kiss for the first time until our wedding ceremony because she thought that was my preference. I was under the impression that it was her desire, but I was willing to go along with it. Nine years later we discovered that we were both deferring to the “desire” of the other and neither of us wanted to wait until the altar to kiss!!
Parenthood has only increased my opportunities for such miscommunications. My son and I have long shared an interest in Naval History so I wasn’t surprised when at the precocious age of four he asked me, “Dad, what was the name of the British ship sunk by the Bismarck?” We had just read in a book about how the German battleship Bismarck had sunk HMS Hood during World War II by scoring a direct hit on the aft gunpowder magazine.
“The Hood”, I answered.
Later that same day, “Dad, what did they call the ship that the Bismarck sank in the North Atlantic.”
“The Hood”.
Then at bedtime, “Dad, you know that British ship that sank in the North Atlantic and only 3 men survived? What was its name?”
“The Hood. The Bismarck sank the Hood.”
This interrogation continued for over 2 days! Every time the question was phrased just a little different, but he was always searching for the name of that ship.
Finally, after 20 variations of the same question, it culminated with a graphic display of the battle on our dining room table. “All right, Dad, so this is Greenland and this is Iceland. Now the Bismarck and the Prinz Eugen were steaming SW through the strait when the British ships, the Prince of Wales and another ship, came at an angle from behind to intercept them. Then the Bismarck fired a 15 inch shell that blew this ship in half so that the Prince of Wales had to swerve in order to miss it while it sank. What was the name of the ship that sank?”
“The HMS Hood! The ship was called the Hood!! His Majesties Ship Hood!!!”
A wide-eyed boy stared at me from across the table. “Why are you yelling at me, Dad?” I put my head down on the table in utter exasperation and finally it struck me. He had thought that the shell had hit “the hood” of the ship and that I was perpetually misunderstanding his question.
James writes to us in the Bible, “Everyone should be quick to listen, slow to speak and slow to become angry”. These are timeless words of wisdom for each of us in all of our conversations.
David George
New Life In Christ Church, Baldwin
