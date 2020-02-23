Be aware of verbalizations that harm others
(Editor’s Note: This was in response to last week’s article about Attorney General Josh Kaul and others attacking the GOP for considering rape kit bill)
Being a realist, my remarks come from interpreted labels that are formed to elicit a desired image by those with a deceptive position on a topic. Sharing an agenda with that topic will demonstrate a desired effect.
I refer to the label, victim of sexual behavior. True concept would reflect “target” of a victimizer demeaning the target in a variety of unwanted sexual behaviors. Targets could be survivors of a targeted sexual deviant aggression inflicted by a victimizer. Thank goodness for survivors. To label survivors of aggression as victims changes concepts of behaviors aimed to violate targets for unwanted aggression.
Another example would be labeling a child as illegitimate. Children are not ever illegitimate; it would realistically be a parent refusing to protect offspring for monetary enrichment betrayal. That individual is actually illegitimate in deflecting necessary care contribution, over money after conception completed. Why demean a child/children? What position would do that to children? What image is presented toward children? Labels elicit a desired concept in its origin.
There are many other demeaning labels still used in society encouraged by those desiring a means of controlling outcome in their favor. For adults, especially educated humane people, do not use inappropriate labeling tags that demean others. Those who do, collectively demean individuals to gain position favorable to an agenda or are unaware of what labeling encourages. I see this flaw in human beings too often. Wisdom should protect those targeted by victimizer aggression of all types, toward all peoples. Be aware of verbalizations that harm others. Try for appropriate elocution. This will enhance humanity experience. This entails wisdom among choices.
(0) comments
