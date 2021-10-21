It had been over 20 years since I saw an episode of “Seinfeld.”
Thanks to the magic of Netflix, I was recently reacquainted with a show that dominated my teenage years along with “SportsCenter.” Speaking of another show, I haven’t seen in a long time, but I digress.
As I sat down to watch some classic episodes, some cynical feelings started to arise.
Why am I watching this? There was always the talk of the cast of “Friends” and how much money they made toward the end of the show when it originally aired, now in syndication and especially how much they got with their reunion.
It’s not like the “Seinfeld” cast and cocreator Larry David were hurting for money over the years. Jerry Seinfeld probably has just as much money as Elon Musk or Jeff Bezos. You are supporting entertainers who don’t need your money or clicks, which I am guessing how Netflix determines when shows go on/off their service.
I also remembered the final episode being not that well received, so that was one of my first ones I watched again.
Yeah, I would agree with that. It felt choppy, weird and lacked the Seinfeld charm over the years. The four of them being sent to jail for doing nothing, which is what the show was about. I get that. And of course, I’m always a sucker for shows that bring back favorite characters from the past, so that was nice. It wasn’t the same.
Since I’ve seen nearly every episode, I thought to myself, OK were some of the favorites again. I clicked on the episode with “The Soup Nazi.” Laughed my ass of on that one. Watched the episode in which the four of them were in a parking garage the entire episode. I couldn’t remember where I parked my car one time; so I understood that episode completely.
The episode with the bubble boy? Another funny one. The episode in which George pretends to be a Marine biologist? How can you not laugh at that one.
Then, it started come back to me. These episodes even though they are old (seeing them go in and out of cabs and having them being contacted by a beeper made me shudder) are still funny and helped lifted your spirits if you were feeling depressed or downtrodden.
So, thank you Netflix, I might have to rewatch the whole show again.
Happy Birthday, Alaska
Thanks to history.com, on Oct. 18, 1867, the United States formally took possession of Alaska after purchasing the territory from Russia for $7.2 million, or less than two cents an acre. The website also states, the Alaska purchase comprised 586,412 square miles, about twice the size of Texas.
While skeptics at first, the public turned positive on the Alaska deal when gold was discovered in a tributary of Alaska’s Klondike River in 1896, sparking a gold rush. Alaska became the 49th state Jan. 3, 1959. Alaska is also the largest state in area, about one-fifth the size of the lower 48 states combined, thought it remains sparsely populated.
