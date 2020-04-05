Here in Eau Galle township, we’re a diverse group and more people are moving in. This, I noticed being a homeowner for 30 years on 230th St. Lately, some young people next door to me have commenced shooting guns (some-semi automatic) for over an hour. My wife has PTSD, so this is very traumatic for her. As usual, we called Hudson Police only again to be informed of these young people’s rights.
What about the neighbors’ rights? The local Amish do not shoot, the many cows behind me run into the woods (it is very loud). And yes, children and neighbors to the east could receive these bullets too. I am confused and angry, as I vented my anger to the Hudson Dispatch which he said maybe I should sell and move. Guess he forgot where his wages (tax money) comes from. And for these young people to stand within a couple of feet between them (COVID-19)? Well, today no shooting so I guess I count my blessing and the birds are noisy but at least they (the birds) DO NOT THREATEN ME.
cry more
Just like how you have the ability to complain and cry about this. They have every right to express their second amendment rights. As long as they are not on your property or breaking any laws then this should be none of your concern. And to call 911 and complain is not doing anything but taking up valuable resources from the people saint Croix. Please move.
