As I have mentioned in other reviews, January is the month that the movie studios tend to release their lemons. As I was looking at what films to watch for this weekend, nothing really tickled my fancy. It was Friday night, and I thought, I would simply pick one in the morning. On Fridays, I always take a look on Netflix and see if there are any films I want to watch, not to review, but just to enjoy. There was a trailer for a television series called Archive 81. I normally don’t like to put in the time to watch series because they take a while to explore. The trailer wasn’t too bad so I decided to see what this series was about in more detail.
According to IMDb (the Internet Movie Database) Archive 81 is about an archivist who is hired to restore a collection of video tapes and finds himself reconstructing the work of a filmmaker and her investigation into a dangerous cult.
Archive 81 actually started out as a podcast before being turned into this television series by Rebecca Sonnenshine. I haven’t listened to all the podcast yet to see how close it is to the source material. Having made and produced my own podcast this past year, this made me want to watch this series even more.
I loved this television series and didn’t mind investing in watching all eight episodes which was about eight hours. Rebecca does a great job with her plot. It was a slow burn and it felt like each episode was well calculated to release just enough details to get you to want to watch the next episode. Archive 81 is a really good mystery and kept me guessing for the whole series. I think I appreciated that there was a lot of dialogue that there was a lot intrigue, and that there wasn’t a lot of gore and violence.
I really enjoyed the main characters and most of the supporting cast. One of the things that I think helps us to get to know characters during a television series is that we get a lot of time with them. This can be a two-edge sword in that we are able to learn more about them. If the writing is good, we should care for them. However, if the writing is bad, it will accent the other flaws in the series. Fortunately I came to care about the characters in Archive 81 and I thought that Mamoudou Athie as well as Dina Shihabi did a great job of making their characters likable. The acting was solid and actually added to the feel of the story.
Overall, I would give this TV Series an “A-” (A good television series). Typically, every Friday, I scan Netflix for their new series or feature movies. To be honest, I haven’t really been drawn into a series for a long time. This changed this past weekend when I binged watched Archive 81. Rebecca Sonnenshine, the creator, does a wonderful job of taking an audio drama and bringing it to the small screen. I really enjoyed the plot, which was a fun mystery to explore. Rebecca also crafted each episode with enough tension and drama that it was really hard not to watch the next episode to see what would happen next. The actors Mamoudou Athie, who plays Dan and Dina Shihabi, who plays Melody Pendras, do a great job with their parts. They were believable and even more I actually began caring about them and what happens to them. I also really appreciated the music and sound effects during the movie, which I think added another dimension to this tv series and helped pay homage to the source material. If you don’t like story and plot and need a lot of fast-paced action, this series is not for you. However, if you like mysteries and characters that are likable, give this one a try. I would actually recommend to subscribe to Netflix for a month to give it a watch.
Archive 81 is rated TV-MA for Mild Nudity, Moderate Violence, Severe Profanity, Mild Drug Reference and Mild Intense Scenes. The series was created by Rebecca Sonneshine and is based on an audio drama of the same name. Archive 81 stars Mamoudou Athie, Dina Shihabi and Evan Jonigkeit.
