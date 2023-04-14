The month of April typically marks the beginning of spring with budding trees, sprouting flowers and many people starting to make plans for graduation parties and summer gatherings.  In many cultures, these celebrations often include alcoholic beverages.  April is also National Alcohol Awareness month, the opportunity to bring to light the dangers of unhealthy alcohol consumption. I smiled a little bit when asked to write an article about this, being that there aren’t many people living in Wisconsin who aren’t aware of alcohol! Alcohol consumption is part of the culture in Wisconsin. 64.4% of adults in Wisconsin currently drink alcohol, and of the 50 US states, this is second only to New Hampshire at 64.6%. Unfortunately, one of the things that comes with higher rates of drinking is higher rates of the troubles that come from drinking. In 2021 there were over 35,000 Emergency room visits in Wisconsin attributed to chronic alcohol conditions and 2,629 deaths attributed to alcohol use. These numbers have both been trending upwards over the last 10 years (WI Dept of Health Services 2022).  In addition, I think that we all can think of a person we know who, though they don’t have health problems from drinking alcohol, have had personal relationship problems, employment issues, or legal troubles caused by too much alcohol consumption.

In many cases it’s possible to reduce the negative impact of alcohol consumption by knowing the facts and following some limits. One limit is to drink alcohol at a “moderate drinking” level or less. Moderate drinking is defined by not more than one standard drink a day for women and not more than 2 standard drinks a day for men. Another limit to be aware of is how “excessive drinking” is defined. There are two different components of excessive drinking, binge drinking and heavy alcohol use. Binge drinking is drinking to intoxication, or a blood alcohol level of 0.08%, which is also the legal limit for driving. For a typical adult, this corresponds to consuming 4 or more drinks for women or 5 drinks for men in about 2 hours. Heavy alcohol use is consuming more than 4 drinks a day for men or more than 3 drinks a day for women. These limits have been identified because when drinking exceeds these, it has been proven that the negative effects of alcohol increase.

