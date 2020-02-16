Tuesday marked an annual milestone for me in which I’m still proud to earn:
“Happy Birthday, Dad” my daughters said, as they were beginning to wake up eating their breakfast.
It’s been an up and down road these last 12 months for me in a lot of ways, both personally and professionally. I’ve definitely felt older at times, I’ve hopefully gotten wiser.
Here are some of those moments:
-- Visiting Paisley Park.
For those who don’t know, it’s what Prince named his mansion, which is located in Chanhassen, Minn. Upon arrival, based on the exterior of the building, you would have told me Prince lived here, I would have said no way. Second of all, with the area surrounding it, it makes you feel like you are in an industrial park. Once, you get inside, it’s Prince’s building, no doubt. The colors, the style, the music, it’s all him. Prince was loved by everyone as I was on a tour with people from California, New Jersey and Texas. You have to give the organizers some credit, they wrapped up the tour in the gift shop (of course) with a large-screen TV showing highlights of him playing during the Super Bowl halftime show in Miami from 13 years ago. I’m not the world’s number one Prince fan, but after having the tour, how could you not be one?
-- Attending the final round of a PGA Tour event.
My father imparted on me the love of golf as I was growing up. So, when the news became official, a PGA Tour event was coming to the Twin Cities area, this was an easy call. And while the final round didn’t have the notable names non-golf fans are used to (Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Speith, Brooks Koepka) it featured plenty of drama that went all the way to the 18th hole. I loved it and I think my dad did as well. The only issue and it has always been the problem at golf events: Do you follow the groups you want throughout or sit at the 18th hole for five hours and then wait for everyone to come in?
-- Attending a Minnesota United soccer match.
Again, something I wasn’t a big fan of going into it, but thanks to my daughter Hannah and our relationship with Gillette’s Children’s Specialty Healthcare, she was able to deliver the game ball before a United game in August. I’ve never been a big soccer fan because of the lack of scoring, but for a 1-0 game the one we were at, had plenty of action. There was a group of fans, who were always screaming and never stood, so the excitement level inside the arena never wavered. The clock was always moving, another plus. Stoppages in the game seemed to go by quickly. The winning goal was scored on a penalty kick, which is always exciting. Finally, since the United won, “Wonderwall” by Oasis blared through the speakers. Being a child of the 1990s, as I am, how can you not love Oasis?
Maybe I am wiser
The following appeared in my Jan. 3 column, where I looked into the future on what I want to see in 2020:
-- The Kansas City Chiefs hoisting the Lombardi Trophy at the end of Super Bowl LIV
Wait a second, aren’t you a Minnesota Viking fan, someone would say? Well, yes, I am, but I don’t see it happening. I see Kirk Cousins throwing a pass into a spot he shouldn’t, which turns into a game-changing play and the Vikings lose. The Chiefs, meanwhile, have a better defense than what they had last year and therefore don’t have to ride the arm of Patrick Mahomes, who is still one of the better quarterbacks in the National Football League not named Lamar Jackson.
I also said in the column, I’m hoping to get at least one of these predictions right. I’ll take it.
