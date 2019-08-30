I have always liked action movies such as First Blood, Commando, Die Hard and even Gerard’s Butler’s action flick 300. There is just something about one person, or small group of heroes fighting against the odds that I find interesting and entertaining. As I have been watching more and more movies for this column, I have noticed that my tastes have been changing especially when it comes to action movies. No longer do some cool gun fights, over the top stunts, or fancy military hardware make the movie more exciting for me, in fact I would say that many of these same elements have begun to bore me. This is what I sort of felt like watching Angel has Fallen. It was your pretty typical action movie with the same plot turns and mindless writing. Angel has Fallen follows the adventures of Secret Service Agent Mike Banning, who in this installment has been framed for an assassination attempt on the president. In between trying to clear his name he must still protect the president as well as his family from the ones who framed him.
I was quite disappointed in the writing for this movie. Robert Mark Kamen is one of my favorite screenwriters. He has written some classic movies like the Karate Kid, The Fifth Element, and Taken to name just a small selection of his work. It felt like this film was quite the paint by numbers type of action movie in that there was nothing really original to the genre. I don’t know if he needed to make a car payment or what but there wasn’t a lot of passion it seemed in this work. Gerard Butler isn’t any better. He plays the same old tired action hero who is wondering what to do with the rest of his life since now that he can’t do the same things physically as when he was younger. It is a tired action hero trope. A trope is a way of presenting a character in a certain artistic manner.
If I would leave the movie review here, the movie would have gotten a “C” and we would have moved on with our lives. However Nick Nolte who plays Gerard Butler’s dad in this movie saved the movie in my opinion. Much like Shaw and Hobbes in the latest Fast and Furious movie, his interaction with Gerard’s bland performance actually made the movie more watchable. He was dynamic and he was funny, there is a scene right after the end credits that had the whole audience uncontrollably laughing. If they would have interjected more of this character into the movie, I think the whole movie’s score might have gone up at least another half letter grade. I think this the direction that most of the action genre needs to go, in having more interesting interactions between characters. If you like Nick Nolte, give this movie a look see because he does have some good comedic moments that really shake up this rinse and repeat tired action movie formula.
Overall I give this movie a C+ (A Slightly Above Average Movie). If you are a fan of the series, I would watch this latest installment because I think it is better than the previous movie in the series. The whole reason this movie is a cut above the average is because Nick Nolte who plays Gerard Butler’s father is a stitch and brings a good amount of levity to this pretty unremarkable movie. Unfortunately the movie has too little of Nick Nolte and too much recycled plot and action. If you are looking for a good action movie starring an older actor I would hold out for the next Rambo movie.
Angel has Fallen is rated R for violence and language through out. Ric Roman Waugh directed while, Robert Mark Kamen and Matt Cook wrote the screenplay. This film stars Gerard Butler, Frederick Schmidt, and Danny Huston .
