Our language is a wondrous thing. Words, chosen and used properly, are effective tools.
On the flip slide, words, when used improperly can inflict all sorts of agony on listeners, as well as confuse, frustrate and obfuscate.
I’m sure this space provides a bit of both each week.
Recently, I discovered Lake Superior State University (LSSU) in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, annually puts out a list of “banished words.” The tongue in cheek list is released at the end of the year, complied from over 1,200 suggestions of words and phrases that should be banished for “misuse, overuse, and uselessness,” according to the school’s website. LSSU has compiled an annual Banished Words List since 1976 to “uphold, protect, and support excellence in language by encouraging avoidance of words and terms that are overworked, redundant, oxymoronic, clichéd, illogical, nonsensical—and otherwise ineffective, baffling, or irritating,” according to the release announcing this year’s words.
Here are the 10 phrases that many people wish would go away:
1. Wait, what?
2. No worries
3. At the end of the day
4. That being said
5. Asking for a friend
6. Circle back
7. Deep dive
8. New normal
9. You’re on mute
10. Supply chain
The last three made the list because of overuse the past two years during the COVID (another banned word from years past) pandemic.
I’m guilty of using “no worries” and “new normal.” I truly don’t like “circle back” and “asking for a friend.”
Like I have confessed several times, I am evolving into a curmudgeon as I age. The whole social media thing is more of an annoyance to me than a boon to mankind. I enjoyed the discussion of “asking for a friend” in the release.
“Misuse and overuse through deceit—because the friend is a ruse, the release states. “This cutesy phrase, often deployed in social media posts in a coy attempt to deter self-identification, isn’t fooling anyone. Paraphrasing one sage, “Once used to avoid embarrassment, as in, ‘Do you know a good proctologist? I’m asking for a friend.’ Sometimes an occasional sitcom joke. Now an overused tag with absolutely no relationship to its antecedent.”
Or, how about this evisceration of “circle back?” “Treats colloquy like an ice skating rink, as if we must circle back to our previous location to return to a prior subject,” the release states. “Let’s circle back about why to banish this jargon. It’s a conversation, not the Winter Olympics.”
How about the phrase uttered so many times in the past two years, you could have gotten rich using another trite phrase “if I had a dime for every time I heard ‘you’re on mute?’” “We’re two years into remote working and visiting. It’s time for everyone to figure out where the mute button is.”
That being said, I hope at the end of the day circling back to this deep dive of the new normal of confusing jargon was helpful. Wait, was I on mute?
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me by email at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com, telephone 715-268-8101 or write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI, 54001.
Thanks for reading. I’ll keep in touch. Feel free to do the same.
